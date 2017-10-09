Count legendary crooner Frank Sinatra among those critical of Donald Trump.

A new book claims Ol’ Blue Eyes once sent a blunt message to the future president, telling his manager to tell Trump to “go fuck himself,” per the New York Daily News. Sinatra even offered his phone number in case Trump wanted to hear it directly from him.

The episode was detailed in The Way it Was, an upcoming book written by Eliot Weisman, who served as Sinatra’s manager from 1975 until the singer’s death in 1998.

Weisman wrote that he had a deal in place for multiple acts to perform at Trump’s Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City when it opened in 1990. The package included both Sinatra and longtime friend, Sammy Davis Jr., who had recently been diagnosed with the cancer that would eventually kill him.

Weisman made the deal with Mark Grossinger Etess, the 38-year-old Trump executive in charge of the Taj Mahal. Then, Etess died in a helicopter crash about six months before the Taj Mahal opened. Since the deal was never formalized, Trump decided he wanted to renegotiate, paying less for Sinatra and canceling the other acts.

That’s when Sinatra sent his message to Trump, according to the book. The interaction killed the deal and Sinatra performed at rival casino The Sands instead.

The account could not be independently corroborated. However, the 1991 book Trumped! ― written by former Trump executive John “Jack” O’Donnell ― confirmed some of the basic details of the story, saying that Etess and Weisman had signed a letter of intent before the helicopter crash. Afterward, Trump complained that Etess spent “way too much of my money.”

“Jack, just get me out of this,” Trump told O’Donnell, per the book. “Get me out of this mess.”

Although Sinatra’s daughter, singer and frequent Trump critic Nancy Sinatra, hasn’t commented on the matter, she “liked” several tweets that mentioned the report.