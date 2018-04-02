Frank Stallone 'Deeply Ashamed' For Berating Parkland Survivor

Actor Frank Stallone apologized on Sunday, saying he was “deeply ashamed” for berating a survivor of the Parkland, Florida school massacre.
The brother of actor Sylvester Stallone took to Twitter over the weekend to insult David Hogg, a student who survived the shooting last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 others. Stallone even suggested that Hogg’s classmates must be “dying to sucker punch this little rich bitch”:
Less than 24 hours later, Stallone deleted the tweet and posted an apology:
This was not the first time an adult has attacked the teenager. When Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked Hogg on Twitter for not getting into some of the colleges he applied to, he responded by calling for a sponsor boycott of her show.
After at least 14 advertisers fled, Ingraham backtracked and invited him to appear on her program:
The very next day, she announced plans to take a sudden, weeklong “vacation.”
Prior to apologizing to Hogg, Stallone retweeted a post talking about the Ingraham situation and said it was a mistake to “apologize to the left.”
Many on Twitter did not support Stallone’s posts: