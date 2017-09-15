A Kid Mowed The White House Lawn For Free

Frank Giaccio, 11, mowed the White House lawn on Friday after sending President Donald Trump a letter saying he’d complete the task “at no charge.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read Frank’s letter during a daily briefing in August.

“You’re free to pick whatever you want: power mower, push mower and weed whacker,” wrote Frank, who lives in Falls Church, Virginia.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Those are some sweet gloves, Frank.

Under the supervision of park service employees, Frank used a push mower to mow the grass in the Rose Garden. He was so focused on the task that he didn’t even stop when Trump came out to greet him.

Frank was all business. Didn't even stop to say hi when POTUS came out. pic.twitter.com/SpB43z1Jwp — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) September 15, 2017

Trump gave some encouragement and a high-five for the hard work, telling Frank he was doing a “great job.”

Carlos Barria / Reuters Frank's red polo coordinated well with the president's red tie.

“Maybe he’ll be president,” Trump said of Frank, who aspires to become a Navy SEAL when he grows up.

Carlos Barria / Reuters Trump couldn't resist offering Frank a little encouragement.

Frank’s father, Greg Giaccio, looked on as Trump and Frank high-fived in the Rose Garden.