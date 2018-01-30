Lawmaker Skipping State Of The Union: Trump Is 'Hateful Towards Black People'

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) plans to sit out President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“I’m not going, because to go would be to honor the president,” Wilson told CNN on Monday. “And I don’t think he deserves to be honored at this time, after being so hateful towards black people and then black countries, Haiti, and the whole continent of Africa.”

Wilson was referring to recent comments from the president in which he described Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries.”

“It hurts,” she said. “He has brought the White House to the lowest, and I don’t think he needs to be honored with my presence.”

In a tweet earlier this month, Wilson wrote that it would be “hypocrisy” for her to go to the State of the Union.

I cannot in good consciousness attend the #SOTU address after the president went so low in his remarks about Haiti & African nations. It would be hypocrisy to go to an event at which he is honored. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) January 16, 2018