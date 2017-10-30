All The Places Where You Can Get Free Food On Halloween

Everybody knows you can’t indulge in Halloween candy without eating dinner first. Parents always said so.

Thankfully, eateries nationwide are offering freebies and discounts on Oct. 31. Lots of them apply to costumed kids and their parents, but many are available to hungry goblins of all ages. Here are all the spooktacular promotions worth knowing about.

FREEBIES

Burger King: BKs in select cities will give a free Whopper to the first 500 guests who come dressed as clowns from 7 p.m. till close.

BurgerFi: Wear a costume, and get a free frozen custard.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: The pizza joint will give out free slices of its candy corn pizza every hour on the hour from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PDQ: Score a free cookie when you arrive in costume from 3 p.m. to close.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free doughnut of your choice when you show up in costume at participating locations.

DEALS

Dunkin’ Donuts: Participating Dunkin’ locations are selling 10 munchkins for $1.99 as part of an October deal.

Pizza Hut: Get 25 percent off your online order before midnight with the code SCARYGOOD25.

FOR KIDS

IHOP: Kids get a free “scary face pancake” from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cicis: Kids in costume get a free buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet and drink.

Bertucci’s: Kids under 12 years old who wear a costume will get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Coco’s Bakery: Kids under 10 years old who wear a costume get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

HomeTown Buffet: Kids under 11 years old who wear a costume get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub: Kids under 10 years old get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Joe’s Crab Shack: Kids under 13 years old who wear a costume get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.