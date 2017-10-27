Free, Funny Political Cartoons for Halloween 2017 to Fight GOP Tax Bill

The following images were created by some wonky and creative friends for the scariest political Halloween in recent memory, in 2017. They are not copyrighted. Feel free to copy, paste,and make protest signs...

There are over a dozen Halloween tax protests to date.They are (or have been) in Phoenix, Arizona; Roseville, California; Gainesville, Georgia; Honolulu, Hawaii; Auburn, Maine; Glens Falls, New York; Reno, Nevada; Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Washington DC, and in Pennsylvania, Allentown, Langhorne, Philly and Springfield. Join the crowd and do your own! You can use these creative posters....