Free Library of Philadelphia presents award-winning authors of African descent

Inaugurated in 1994, the Author Events program at the Free Library of Philadelphia (FLP) creates meaningful dialogue with today’s most celebrated voices in the humanities and sciences.

McBride, Jones and Union’s appearances were three of more than 125 programs to take place this year.

Know to be “the region’s preeminent forum for writers and ideas,” the Author Events series draw on average 25,000–30,000 attendees each season and has earned three “Best of Philly” designations from Philadelphia magazine — 1997, 2001, and 2009.

Next week, a sold-out crowd will welcome Ta-Nehisi Coates, winner of the 2015 National Book Award for Between the World and Me. A Distinguished Writer in Residence at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Coates is a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship, among a string of other honors.

A national correspondent for The Atlantic — covering culture, politics, and social issues — Coates won the George K. Polk Award for his cover story “The Case for Reparations.”

“I’m a pretty passionate writer,” Coates said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Dawn Fallik.

“I go by emotion. It’s rare that I find myself without the emotion to write.”

Activist, educator, seven-time NAACP Image Award winner and “one of the finest poets of our time,” Nikki Giovanni, arrives in town a few days after Coates.

Author of nearly 30 books, including the collections Acolytes; Black Feeling, Black Talk, Black Judgment; Those Who Ride the Night Winds; and Quilting the Black-Eyed Pea, the Fisk University alumnae is currently serving as a faculty member and Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech.

“Very proud to have authored 3 New York Times and Los Angeles Times Best Sellers, highly unusual for a poet,” said the self-proclaimed “dreamer” who was admitted to the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Work.”

Back with a new book of poetry, A Good Cry: What We Learn from Tears and Laughter, the “revolutionary wordsmith” said in an exclusive interview with theGrio, “We know that if we’re living on planet earth, we who are black are going to have to continue to shape the earth,”

“We are the only people capable of doing that.”

The last scheduled of the noted African-American authors featured in this year’s Author Events is famed poet and playwright, Ntozake Shange.

Garnering critical acclaim for her Obie-Award-winning play, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” Shange is regarded as “one of America’s greatest living writers — an acknowledged master in the genres of drama, fiction, memoir and poetry,” according to Retha Powers, director of next month’s Langston Hughes Festival.

Last year Shange was honored with the coveted City College Langston Hughes Award medallion.

“She has been a voice for different social justice movements and, above all, embodied the ongoing struggle of black women for equality, dignity and respect for their enormous contribution to human culture,” said Powers.

Born Paulette Williams in Trenton, New Jersey, the prolific playwright and poet has established a literary legacy worth noting and experiencing.

With more than 50 locations throughout the city, the City of Philadelphia funds the operations of the one of the most important educational and cultural institutional systems.

Marking the first time since opening in 1927 that the 100-year-old Parkway Central Library has undergone extensive renovation or restoration, the Free Library is excited to participate in Building Inspiration: 21st Century Libraries, a transformational initiative and an innovative model for the future of library service.

Designed to respond to the rapidly changing roles of libraries in our contemporary society, the modernization effort is made possible by many generous gifts and public and private sectors partnering.

Underscored by a historic $25 million gift from the William Penn Foundation — the largest private gift ever received by the Library, internationally acclaimed architect Moshe Safdie is set to enhance FLP’s Parkway Central campus by aptly melding the historic and the modern.

