Free Mobile Data To Reduce Customer Churn and Sell More?

I know what you are thinking. You think this sounds completely counterintuitive. How can a company just give away free mobile data for AT&T and even Verizon? More importantly, is why a company would give away free mobile data for AT&T and Verizon.

There is a company I became aware of that will actually reward me with free data for my AT&T plan if I just provided some marketing research feedback in the form of surveys completions. It’s easy to take advantage of. Why is this even a thing?

A Marketing Plug-In Platform for Deep Consumer Research

For companies, having real granular data on their consumes buying patterns and personalities is extremely valuable market research. Billaway is a cloud-based marketing plug-in platform that provides Mobile Operators and Mobile Virtual Network Operators the technology to offer a seamless rewards program to their subscribers.

Billaway has a custom yet turn-key platforms connects mobile operators with advertisers and brands. These advertisers and brands are then connected to mobile phone consumers from all of the world who want to access free airtime in exchange for their opinions.

But what about on the consumer side? Why would a consumer want to take advantage of this type incentive marketing? Billaway provides a powerful app for download that plugs into the Billaway digital solution platform which in turn enables consumers to reduce what they pay for their monthly mobile bill without having to spend money. Mobile subscribers simply participate in everyday activities like taking surveys, entering sweepstakes and activate offers and in exchange for their time they receive free mobile airtime. But why would this really be important to the consumer?

High Phone Usage

Think about this in your own personal circumstances and how much you rely on your phone. Globally, consumers are heavily reliant upon their phones to stay connected, live a fulfilling life and to get things done. High phone usage causes consumers like me to reach my mobile service plan limits quickly resulting in need to add additional airtime (top-up) on a pre-paid plan.

No Extra Cost

Getting as much extra data one can get is really important in emerging markets. Consumers are looking for a way to increase the amount of data they can use, without having any extra cost.

Works Best With Popular Prepaid Mobile Plans

This works best and really caters to consumers already with prepaid plans to engage with activities adding to airtime without making a purchase. The biggest challenge that most pre-paid mobile carriers and plans face is customer churn. When there is not an ongoing monthly service agreem in place that auto renews it is really easy to stop and start the service and not be loyal to a certain carriers.

How it Reduces Customer Churn

Think about it. What makes ALL customer loyalty or reward programs work? Consumers are given an incentive to continue to be loyal such as shopping points for discounts or the way grocery stores have leveraged giving “gas points” to get reduced cost fuel to fill-up your car based on what you purchase at the grocery store. This incentivizes loyalty and repeat business. Well, Billaway works the same way except it is all on your phone and you just do some occasionaly surveys right on your phone. In turn you are rewarded with more pre-paid data for your plan with no out-of pocket. This incentive to stay loyal creates friction against switching. Subscribers have a compelling reason to remain loyal as they are earning talk/text/data in exchange for sharing their opinions.

The other piece of this is that the companies that sponsor and create the surveys get valuable marketing research data and purchase behavioral data. this helps them to better target and even better craft their message to increase conversions on their marketing and even uncover opportunities to upsell.

I Tested It

My first thought was that these surveys were going to be annoying or intrusive. I also thought I would have to take dozens of surveys to really get any extra data and air time. I was wrong on both points and was pleasantly surprised how easy and painless it was to participate and earn some free data air time.

I look at this as another customer loyalty program that has gotten me hooked to being loyal. It’s just like my Grocery store rewards points card that earns me free and reduces cost fuel for my Dodge Durango Hemi.

