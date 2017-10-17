Mitch McConnell Looking Queasy With Trump Prompts #FreeMcConnell Tweets

“You good, bro?”

Twitter users are expressing concern for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the lawmaker was filmed standing by President Donald Trump’s side during an impromptu press conference in the Rose Garden on Monday.

The Daily Show tweeted a video that slowly zoomed into McConnell’s face with the hashtag “#FreeMcConnell.”

Turn on the sound for the full effect:

Netizens promptly chimed in with words of concern.

Blink once if you want us to come get you. Twice if you're okay. #freemcconnell — Eileen T (@eileendt5) October 16, 2017

Only @realDonaldTrump could make me EVER feel sorry for @SenateMajLdr ....You good Bro? 😳 #freemcconnell — Jerome Patrick Miron (@JeromePMiron) October 16, 2017

Just when you think Mitch couldn't get any whiter...here he is doing his damnedest to blend with the columns 😂 #FreeMcConnell https://t.co/YvjWeOIMLx — Jennifer Runnion (@sisterj1969) October 16, 2017

I swear I saw him blinking in Morse M-O-R-O-N. #FreeMcConnell — Christian (@christian76w) October 16, 2017

During the press conference, which covered a wide range of topics from Puerto Rico to the Russia investigation to the ongoing NFL protests, Trump stressed that the relationship between him and McConnell was “very good” despite his repeated criticisms of the senator and news reports suggesting otherwise.