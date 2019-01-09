Driver Lucky To Be Alive After Falling Freeway Sign Crushes Car

Dramatic footage has captured the moment an overhead freeway sign in Australia toppled over, crushing a car and injuring the woman driving it.

Dashcam video obtained by the Nine Network shows the 16- by 13-foot metal sign collapsing on Melbourne’s Tullamarine Freeway on Tuesday, local time.

The 53-year-old driver was in a stable condition and recovering in the hospital after suffering neck and hand injuries, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Authorities have described the collapse as “extremely rare,” with the delivery director of Major Road Projects Victoria, Graeme Chambers, telling a local radio station that a “detailed and thorough investigation” was being carried out.