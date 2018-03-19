Freight Train Collision In Kentucky Leaves 4 Injured

Four people were injured after two freight trains collided and caught fire near Lexington, Kentucky, late Sunday night, forcing nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said.

The two Norfolk Southern trains were traveling in Georgetown, roughly 15 miles north of Lexington, when they collided and derailed 13 rail cars and both locomotives just after 11 p.m., a company spokesperson said.

Four engineers onboard the trains were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. One of them remains hospitalized for evaluation, Susan Terpay, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s director of public relations, told HuffPost in an email Monday afternoon.

A fire that resulted from the crash led to an evacuation of nearby homes as well as a warning of a possible chemical spill, which WKYT reported turned out to be vegetable oil and diesel fuel.

We're getting a sky eye look at the train crash. Get a look at all the fluid spilled out! That's vegetable oil. .@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/6VMWwzfW53 — Steve Butera (@SteveButeraWLEX) March 19, 2018

The evacuations were ordered “out of an abundance of caution,” Lt. Jessica Bowman, a spokesperson with the Lexington Fire Department, told The Associated Press.

The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating the incident alongside Norfolk Southern employees, said Terpay, who added that a cleanup of the oil is underway.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed to HuffPost on Monday that the federal agency is aware of the incident but is “not dispatching investigators,” as previously reported by local news sites.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The incident is the latest of several derailments involving the company since February.

On March 11, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Asheville, North Carolina, WLOS reported.

On Feb. 15, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in western New York while carrying automobiles. Two crew members were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, AP reported.

Developing: Norfolk Southern derailment near Attica, NY. Am told track washout caused auto rack freight train to derail. Source tells me engineer has broken leg, injured ankle and gash on head. Conductor said to be ok. (Photo by Tim Pohl) pic.twitter.com/lbqfbjNP6d — John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 15, 2018

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed in Loudonville, Ohio, spilling propane, Cleveland station Fox 8 reported.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration’s Office of Safety Analysis, there were 1,190 train derailments and three head-on collisions reported in 2017. That figure was down from 1,555 derailments and four head-on collisions reported in 2016.

The most common cause of a train accident in all of 2017 was a switch being improperly lined, which was reported 378 times.