French Army Appears To Troll Trump For Skipping Cemetery Visit

President Donald Trump’s decision to skip a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France on Saturday and to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday because of rain is all wet, the French Army seems to be suggesting.
On Monday, the army’s official Twitter page posted this pic of a soldier crawling in the rain with the caption: “Il y a de la pluie, mais c’est pas grave — on reste motivé.”
The phrase in English means, “It’s raining, but it’s not a big deal — we’re staying motivated.”
Though Trump is not mentioned specifically, many people interpreted the photo as a sarcastic jab at the U.S. president.
A number of Twitter users joined in on the snark.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Trump And Putin