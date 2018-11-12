French Army Appears To Troll Trump For Skipping Cemetery Visit

On Monday, the army’s official Twitter page posted this pic of a soldier crawling in the rain with the caption: “Il y a de la pluie, mais c’est pas grave — on reste motivé.”

The phrase in English means, “It’s raining, but it’s not a big deal — we’re staying motivated.”

#MondayMotivation Il y a de la pluie, mais c'est pas grave 😅 On reste motivé 👊 pic.twitter.com/29hOJ9ITF0 — Armée de Terre (@armeedeterre) November 12, 2018

Though Trump is not mentioned specifically, many people interpreted the photo as a sarcastic jab at the U.S. president.

A number of Twitter users joined in on the snark.

Yes, but can you spray your skin to look orange while eating a burger and hug Putin at the same time? Your move, hot French soldier. — M'Lynn (@KirbAnne) November 12, 2018