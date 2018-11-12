POLITICS
11/12/2018 04:44 pm ET

French Army Appears To Troll Trump For Skipping Cemetery Visit

Trump has skipped two ceremonies honoring fallen soldiers because of rain.
headshot
By David Moye

﻿President Donald Trump’s decision to skip a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France on Saturday and to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday because of rain is all wet, the French Army seems to be suggesting.

On Monday, the army’s official Twitter page posted this pic of a soldier crawling in the rain with the caption: “Il y a de la pluie, mais c’est pas grave — on reste motivé.”

The phrase in English means, “It’s raining, but it’s not a big deal — we’re staying motivated.” 

Though Trump is not mentioned specifically, many people interpreted the photo as a sarcastic jab at the U.S. president.

A number of Twitter users joined in on the snark.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Trump And Putin
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter France Veterans Day
French Army Appears To Troll Trump For Skipping Cemetery Visit
CONVERSATIONS