Friday's Morning Email: Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Uses His Sexual Misconduct Allegations To Fundraise

ALABAMA GOP SENATE CANDIDATE USED HIS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS IN FUNDRAISING EMAIL Judge Roy Moore not only denied accusations of sexual misconduct with minors, but used the reports as fodder for a fundraising email. A number of Alabama election officials dismissed the reports, and one even used the Bible to justify his support of Moore. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also weighed in, saying the president believes that if the accusations are true, Moore would “do the right thing and step aside.” Here’s what could happen for Moore on the Alabama ballot. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh are on Facebook]

COMEDIAN LOUIS C.K. ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT Five women detailed allegations against the comedian, which mirror the rumors that had swirled around him for years. His latest film release is now under review. [HuffPost]

IT’S NOT JUST ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LOUIS C.K. Matthew Weiner, the creator of “Mad Men,” has been accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant and writer. Charlie Sheen denies he reportedly sexually assaulted the late child actor Corey Haim. Actor Ed Westwick says sexual assault accusations against him are “provably untrue.” A grad student levied claims of sexual harassment against a Princeton professor. Terry Crews has filed a police report against a Hollywood executive, claiming he was sexually assaulted. Another woman has come forward to say actor Jeremy Piven sexually assaulted her. Nicki Minaj’s brother has been convicted of predatory sexual assault on a minor. Restauranteur Eddie Huang spoke out about being sexually assaulted as a teen on a Baptist ski trip. And legendary swimmer Diana Nyad opened up about her sexual assault at 14. [HuffPost]

UN WARNS MILLIONS WILL DIE IN YEMEN Unless the Saudi-aid blockade is ended. [HuffPost]

MUELLER EXAMINES MICHAEL FLYNN’S ROLE IN ALLEGED PLAN TO DELIVER CLERIC “Under [the] alleged plan, ex-Trump adviser and his son were to be paid millions to forcibly remove Fethullah Gulen from U.S. and deliver him to Turkish custody.” [WSJ | Paywall]

PUERTO RICO’S MOST VULNERABLE ARE STILL WAITING FOR HELP 7 WEEKS AFTER MARIA A look at how the undocumented have been left behind in relief efforts. And yesterday, the country was plunged into darkness when a major transmission line failed. Controversial Montana company Whitefish Energy Holdings had worked on the line and declared it repaired in an Oct. 26 Twitter post. [HuffPost]

AFTER TEXAS SHOOTING, A MOTHER READS HER DAUGHTER’S LAST WORDS “It’s unreal,” she told HuffPost. “No parent should have to bury their child.” [HuffPost]