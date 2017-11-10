Friday's Morning Email: Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Uses His Sexual Misconduct Allegations To Fundraise

TOP STORIES
ALABAMA GOP SENATE CANDIDATE USED HIS SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS IN FUNDRAISING EMAIL Judge Roy Moore not only denied accusations of sexual misconduct with minors, but used the reports as fodder for a fundraising email. A number of Alabama election officials dismissed the reports, and one even used the Bible to justify his support of Moore. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also weighed in, saying the president believes that if the accusations are true, Moore would “do the right thing and step aside.” Here’s what could happen for Moore on the Alabama ballot. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh
COMEDIAN LOUIS C.K. ACCUSED OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT Five women detailed allegations against the comedian, which mirror the rumors that had swirled around him for years. His latest film release is now under review. [HuffPost]
IT’S NOT JUST ALLEGATIONS AGAINST LOUIS C.K. Matthew Weiner, the creator of “Mad Men,” has been accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant and writer. Charlie Sheen denies he reportedly sexually assaulted the late child actor Corey Haim. Actor Ed Westwick says sexual assault accusations against him are “provably untrue.” A grad student levied claims of sexual harassment against a Princeton professor. Terry Crews has filed a police report against a Hollywood executive, claiming he was sexually assaulted. Another woman has come forward to say actor Jeremy Piven sexually assaulted her. Nicki Minaj’s brother has been convicted of predatory sexual assault on a minor. Restauranteur Eddie Huang spoke out about being sexually assaulted as a teen on a Baptist ski trip. And legendary swimmer Diana Nyad opened up about her sexual assault at 14. [HuffPost]
UN WARNS MILLIONS WILL DIE IN YEMEN Unless the Saudi-aid blockade is ended. [HuffPost]
MUELLER EXAMINES MICHAEL FLYNN’S ROLE IN ALLEGED PLAN TO DELIVER CLERIC “Under [the] alleged plan, ex-Trump adviser and his son were to be paid millions to forcibly remove Fethullah Gulen from U.S. and deliver him to Turkish custody.” [WSJ | Paywall]
PUERTO RICO’S MOST VULNERABLE ARE STILL WAITING FOR HELP 7 WEEKS AFTER MARIA A look at how the undocumented have been left behind in relief efforts. And yesterday, the country was plunged into darkness when a major transmission line failed. Controversial Montana company Whitefish Energy Holdings had worked on the line and declared it repaired in an Oct. 26 Twitter post. [HuffPost]
AFTER TEXAS SHOOTING, A MOTHER READS HER DAUGHTER’S LAST WORDS “It’s unreal,” she told HuffPost. “No parent should have to bury their child.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
TURNS OUT TRIPADVISOR’S NEW WARNING LABEL MAY NOT BE CLEARLY WARNING TRAVELERS “The new badge lacks any keywords that would clearly warn travelers or indicate the nature of the claims.” [HuffPost]
THIS FACEBOOK FOUNDER HAS SOME SERIOUS REGRETS OVER THE ADDICTION TO SOCIAL MEDIA THE SILICON VALLEY GIANT HAS CREATED “God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains,” Facebook’s founding president Sean Parker said. [HuffPost]
WHAT ALL THOSE UPS TRUCKS HAVE BEEN PROMISING IS FINALLY HERE T-Swift’s “Reputation” has dropped. Here’s what critics are saying about the new album and all of its lines that diss Kanye and Kim Kardashian. [Billboard]
UBER WANTS TO MOVE TO THE SKIES Your commute could soon involve flying. [The Verge]
CONGRATS ‘BIG LITTLE LIES’ FANS Looks like season 2 is happening after all. You can find us listening to the first season’s soundtrack and fangirling over Madeline Martha Mackenzie’s best one-liners until then. [Variety]
TAKE A LOOK AT THE PACKED OSCARS RACE FOR BEST ACTRESS These 16 women are neck-in-neck for that little gold statue. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
In honor of Veterans Day, thank you to all who have served. And these nine restaurants let vets eat for free this Veterans Day.
A former Trump bodyguard testified that there was a Russian offer to send women to Trump’s Moscow hotel room during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant.
Trump reportedly believes the Church of Scientology should have its tax exemption revoked.
Forget Black Friday: Alibaba’s Singles Day sale is tomorrow.
Chip Gaines shaved off his long hair for a great reason ― and spared us all that haircut.
Inside the alleged financial plot by the United Arab Emirates to steal the World Cup from Qatar.
Check out the first photo of Jodie Whittaker as “Doctor Who.”
The 10 essential kitchen tools you need for Thanksgiving. Pro tip: Don’t leave the meat thermometer in the oven ― we learned this the hard way when ours melted into the meat.
Faith Hill just pulled an Angelina Jolie with this slit in her dress.
Find yourself someone who loves you like Drake does his future wife: The rapper has been collecting Birkin bags for years for the lady-to-be.
According to researchers, former NFL player and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez had the most severe CTE ever found for someone his age.
The “kayak killer” was sentenced to four years in prison for her fiance’s death.
When plans to save an endangered animal go terribly wrong.
Is this the end of Social Security numbers?
“The costs of being a millennial.”
56 years later, we can finally have breakfast at Tiffany’s.
And happy Friday: Here are the finalists for the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
CONVERSATIONS