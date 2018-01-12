Friday's Morning Email: Donald Trump Cancels His Trip To London, Blames Obama

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
TRUMP IS CANCELING HIS TRIP TO LONDON And blaming Barack Obama, although British media report it may have been because the White House feared protests. Some Londoners seem less than heartbroken by the news. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Shar
THE PRESIDENT SLAMMED PROTECTIONS FOR IMMIGRANTS FROM HAITI AND AFRICAN NATIONS Which he reportedly described as “shithole countries” before suggesting he’d prefer to see more immigrants from countries like Norway. Few Republicans have acknowledged the comment, but some are speaking out. GOP Rep. Mia Love, the first Haitian-American woman elected to Congress, is among the politicians calling for an apology ― “My parents came from one of those countries,” she said. The Norwegians aren’t happy either. [HuffPost]
MUDSLIDES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HAVE CLAIMED VICTIMS AGED 3 TO 89 At least 17 people have died in the tragedy, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Hundreds more have been rescued. Here’s why the mudslides have been so deadly ― and what the recent wildfires have to do with them. [HuffPost]
GOVERNOR ACCUSED OF BLACKMAIL HAS CLOSE TIES TO OTHER ACCUSED ABUSERS Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens worked closely during his campaign with two other men accused of misconduct. [HuffPost]
THE OPIOID CRISIS AND A NEW MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENT COULD BE A ‘DISASTROUS’ COMBINATION Especially in Kentucky. How the new rules end up punishing the poor. [HuffPost]
ELEVEN MEN ARE TRYING TO GET OUT OF GITMO By using the president’s words against him. [HuffPost]
FLU SEASON IS PEAKING EARLY With the virus already widespread in most states, the CDC is warning that this year’s flu looks like “a bad bug.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
WHOLE30′s THREE MOST CONFUSING RULES, EXPLAINED In case you’re doing the diet...or trying to understand exactly which beans your friend on the plan is still allowed to eat. [HuffPost]
PETER THIEL REPORTEDLY WANTS TO BUY GAWKER The venture capitalist, who has a long history of animosity toward the site, helped bankroll the lawsuit that shuttered it. [HuffPost]
GET READY FOR A BIOPIC ABOUT HATTIE MCDANIEL The child of freed slaves, she was the first black woman ever to win an Oscar. [HuffPost]
THE CREATOR OF #METOO HAS AN INVITATION TO THE STATE OF THE UNION Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) is asking Tarana Burke to be her plus one. [HuffPost]
TAYLOR SWIFT’S “END GAME” MUSIC VIDEO FEATURES ED SHEERAN AND FUTURE Also fireworks and a motorbike. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BEHIND AMERICA’S OBSESSION WITH THE ROYALS? A fascination with fairy tales and a desire to witness history play a role, say psychologists and royal family experts. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Insurance giant Aflac is facing accusations of workplace fraud.
-
This isn’t a poll about Oprah, but it turns out Dems aren’t pining for an outsider candidate.
-
The U.S. is more than a decade behind other countries in rolling out an earthquake warning system.
-
It seems Prince Harry hasn’t quite gotten around to asking his brother to serve as best man.
-
Fair to say that the new U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands has not made a great first impression.
-
Camila Cabello gets candid about her split from Fifth Harmony.
-
Zendaya is cutting ties with the company that ran her fashion line.
-
French police have recovered millions of dollars in jewels after an unsuccessful hotel heist.
-
Twitter is casting #BlackHogwarts, and it’s pretty magical.
-
Liam Neeson thinks the pay gap is “disgraceful”... which doesn’t mean he’s willing to take a pay cut.
-
Meet six money-saving apps that don’t require a lot of effort on your part.
-
Songwriter John Fogerty does not sound too happy that “Proud Mary” is now the title of a film about a hitwoman.
-
This underwear company just set a low bar for advertising tactics.
-
Want to know whether it makes better sense to buy or to rent? Check this map.
-
Scientific proof that America likes a good pun.