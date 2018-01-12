Friday's Morning Email: Donald Trump Cancels His Trip To London, Blames Obama

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

THE PRESIDENT SLAMMED PROTECTIONS FOR IMMIGRANTS FROM HAITI AND AFRICAN NATIONS Which he reportedly described as “shithole countries” before suggesting he’d prefer to see more immigrants from countries like Norway. Few Republicans have acknowledged the comment, but some are speaking out. GOP Rep. Mia Love, the first Haitian-American woman elected to Congress, is among the politicians calling for an apology ― “My parents came from one of those countries,” she said. The Norwegians aren’t happy either. [HuffPost]

MUDSLIDES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HAVE CLAIMED VICTIMS AGED 3 TO 89 At least 17 people have died in the tragedy, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Hundreds more have been rescued. Here’s why the mudslides have been so deadly ― and what the recent wildfires have to do with them. [HuffPost]

GOVERNOR ACCUSED OF BLACKMAIL HAS CLOSE TIES TO OTHER ACCUSED ABUSERS Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens worked closely during his campaign with two other men accused of misconduct. [HuffPost]

THE OPIOID CRISIS AND A NEW MEDICAID WORK REQUIREMENT COULD BE A ‘DISASTROUS’ COMBINATION Especially in Kentucky. How the new rules end up punishing the poor. [HuffPost]

ELEVEN MEN ARE TRYING TO GET OUT OF GITMO By using the president’s words against him. [HuffPost]

FLU SEASON IS PEAKING EARLY With the virus already widespread in most states, the CDC is warning that this year’s flu looks like “a bad bug.” [HuffPost]

WHOLE30′s THREE MOST CONFUSING RULES, EXPLAINED In case you’re doing the diet...or trying to understand exactly which beans your friend on the plan is still allowed to eat. [HuffPost]

PETER THIEL REPORTEDLY WANTS TO BUY GAWKER The venture capitalist, who has a long history of animosity toward the site, helped bankroll the lawsuit that shuttered it. [HuffPost]

GET READY FOR A BIOPIC ABOUT HATTIE MCDANIEL The child of freed slaves, she was the first black woman ever to win an Oscar. [HuffPost]

THE CREATOR OF #METOO HAS AN INVITATION TO THE STATE OF THE UNION Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) is asking Tarana Burke to be her plus one. [HuffPost]

TAYLOR SWIFT’S “END GAME” MUSIC VIDEO FEATURES ED SHEERAN AND FUTURE Also fireworks and a motorbike. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BEHIND AMERICA’S OBSESSION WITH THE ROYALS? A fascination with fairy tales and a desire to witness history play a role, say psychologists and royal family experts. [HuffPost]