Friday's Morning Email: Facebook: The New Federal Election Commission

FACEBOOK: THE NEW FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION The company will now require political ads to show the Facebook page linked to the purchase. The announcement comes as the tech giant turns over Russia-linked ads to Congress. [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA THREATENS TO DEPLOY A HYDROGEN BOMB Kim Jong Un also claimed, “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire,” thus teaching us all a new word. President Donald Trump has ordered new sanctions on the country. [HuffPost]

PUERTO RICO COULD BE WITHOUT POWER FOR MONTHS Which may be a death sentence for many. [HuffPost]

A HOSPITAL CRISIS IS KILLING RURAL COMMUNITIES. THIS STATE IS ‘GROUND ZERO.’ Inside three rural counties that have struggled to keep their hospitals ― and futures ― alive. [HuffPost]

UBER HAS LOST ITS OPERATING LICENSE IN LONDON In a shock ruling. [HuffPost]

JIMMY KIMMEL TAKES AIM AT THE OBAMACARE REPEAL ONCE MORE This time, going after President Trump, who defended the bill and said it covered preexisting conditions. Which, in fact, it leaves up the states. [HuffPost]

AARON HERNANDEZ HAD CTE The former football player, who was serving a life sentence for murder before killing himself, had a diagnosis of severe chronic traumatic encephalopathy. [HuffPost]

THE FLINT WATER CRISIS IMPACT ON FERTILITY “The number of fetal deaths ― pregnancies that lasted longer than 20 weeks but didn’t result in a live birth ― increased 58 percent from 2014 to 2016, when the city had higher amounts of lead in its water, researchers found. The number of live births declined 12 percent.” [HuffPost]