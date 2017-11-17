Friday's Morning Email: Franken Fallout: Senate Democrats Call For Investigation Following Sexual Assault Allegation

FRANKEN UNDER FIRE: THE FALLOUT FROM THE SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATION Anchorwoman and sportscaster Leeann Tweeden said Thursday that then-comedian Al Franken kissed and groped her at a 2006 USO event, and she shared a photo of one of the incidents. Senate Democrats have been swift to condemn the junior senator from Minnesota and call for an ethics investigation. Tweeden said she spoke up now as the “tide is turning.” President Donald Trump also denounced the senator, but did not voice an opinion on Senate candidate Roy Moore. And Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers piled on. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PASSED THEIR TAX BILL Here’s what’s in it. [HuffPost]

THAT TIME JARED KUSHNER FAILED TO DISCLOSE A WIKILEAKS EMAIL AND A RUSSIA DINNER INVITE The Senate Judiciary Committee is calling for the president’s son-in-law to turn over all related communications. [HuffPost]

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND SAYS BILL CLINTON SHOULD HAVE RESIGNED OVER MONICA LEWINSKY AFFAIR “Gillibrand’s spokesman later clarified to the Times that the senator was trying to express that if the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal had happened now, Bill Clinton would’ve felt more pressure to resign.” [HuffPost]

ANGELINA JOLIE’S SPEECH ON SEXUAL VIOLENCE AT A UN SUMMIT IS A MUST-WATCH ”We have to ask how is it after all these years, all these laws, and all these resolutions and all the horrors endured, women still have to ask for this most basic of all entitlements: the right to a life free from violence,” she said. Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone is denying reports he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old in the ’80s. Gal Gadot has confirmed Brett Ratner will not be returning for the “Wonder Woman” sequel. Twenty people have accused Kevin Spacey of “inappropriate behavior” during his tenure at a London theater. Showrunner Mark Schwahn has been suspended from “The Royals” after allegations by the “One Tree Hill” cast and crew of a previous history of sexual harassment. And Sarah Silverman broke her silence on her longtime friend Louis C.K. [HuffPost]

LOOKS LIKE NORTH KOREA IS WORKING ON A BALLISTIC MISSILE SUBMARINE According to satellite images. [Reuters]

THE UNCOUNTED This wrenching read find that one in five of the coalition strikes identified against ISIS resulted in civilian death, which is a rate more than 31 times the one publicly acknowledged. [NYT]

