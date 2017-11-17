Friday's Morning Email: Franken Fallout: Senate Democrats Call For Investigation Following Sexual Assault Allegation

TOP STORIES
FRANKEN UNDER FIRE: THE FALLOUT FROM THE SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSATION Anchorwoman and sportscaster Leeann Tweeden said Thursday that then-comedian Al Franken kissed and groped her at a 2006 USO event, and she shared a photo of one of the incidents. Senate Democrats have been swift to condemn the junior senator from Minnesota and call for an ethics investigation. Tweeden said she spoke up now as the “tide is turning.” President Donald Trump also denounced the senator, but did not voice an opinion on Senate candidate Roy Moore. And Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers piled on. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
HOUSE REPUBLICANS PASSED THEIR TAX BILL Here’s what’s in it. [HuffPost]
THAT TIME JARED KUSHNER FAILED TO DISCLOSE A WIKILEAKS EMAIL AND A RUSSIA DINNER INVITE The Senate Judiciary Committee is calling for the president’s son-in-law to turn over all related communications. [HuffPost]
SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND SAYS BILL CLINTON SHOULD HAVE RESIGNED OVER MONICA LEWINSKY AFFAIR “Gillibrand’s spokesman later clarified to the Times that the senator was trying to express that if the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal had happened now, Bill Clinton would’ve felt more pressure to resign.” [HuffPost]
ANGELINA JOLIE’S SPEECH ON SEXUAL VIOLENCE AT A UN SUMMIT IS A MUST-WATCH ”We have to ask how is it after all these years, all these laws, and all these resolutions and all the horrors endured, women still have to ask for this most basic of all entitlements: the right to a life free from violence,” she said. Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone is denying reports he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old in the ’80s. Gal Gadot has confirmed Brett Ratner will not be returning for the “Wonder Woman” sequel. Twenty people have accused Kevin Spacey of “inappropriate behavior” during his tenure at a London theater. Showrunner Mark Schwahn has been suspended from “The Royals” after allegations by the “One Tree Hill” cast and crew of a previous history of sexual harassment. And Sarah Silverman broke her silence on her longtime friend Louis C.K. [HuffPost]
LOOKS LIKE NORTH KOREA IS WORKING ON A BALLISTIC MISSILE SUBMARINE According to satellite images. [Reuters]
THE UNCOUNTED This wrenching read find that one in five of the coalition strikes identified against ISIS resulted in civilian death, which is a rate more than 31 times the one publicly acknowledged. [NYT]
THE LESSONS OF THE OAK CREEK MASSACRE What we’ve learned about hate in the latest episode of “I’m Still Here.” [HuffPost]
THAT TIME MEGYN KELLY AND SUZANNE SOMERS MADE A JOKE ABOUT MARITAL RAPE On daytime TV, no less. [HuffPost]
HOUSE DEMOCRATS BROUGHT IN RECORD FUNDRAISING Just one year out from the 2018 midterms. [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO SERENA WILLIAMS AND ALEXIS OHANIAN ON THEIR WEDDING Which was of course attended by Beyonce. [HuffPost]
BAD NEWS, FOLKS Here are the signs you need to be breaking up with a toxic friend. [HuffPost]
WE WERE RIGHT ALL ALONG Jelena, aka Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, are definitely a thing. [People]
-
Emerging rapper Lil Peep has died of a suspected overdose. He was 21.
-
A California man has been convicted of killing an 8-year-old boy for being gay.
-
Another woman has accused former president George H.W. Bush of groping her.
-
Did you know the Benghazi terror trial is about to come to a close?
-
Ben Affleck broke down what men, including himself, could do better to be advocates for women.
-
Three generations of the same family were mourned at a funeral for Texas church shooting victims.
-
The Keystone Pipeline leaked 5,000 barrels of oil in South Dakota.
-
Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly subpoenaed the Trump campaign for Russia documents.
-
It’s not just the elephants: The Trump administration also rolled back regulations for lion trophies.
-
A mistrial has been declared in Sen. Bob Menendez’s public corruption trial.
-
The NRA spent nearly half a billion in 2016.
-
Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc are interested in buying 21st Century Fox.
-
A pro-ISIS group has released propaganda threatening Christmas at the Vatican.
-
The New York City Council voted to make revenge porn illegal.
-
This couple says they found a dead frog in their water glass at Waffle House, which is a floater for the ages.
-
We have our first look at a young Dumbledore in the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel.
-
The most-googled Thanksgiving recipes in your state.
-
Be right back, fangirling over Tesla’s unveiling of the world’s fastest production car.
-
How to make room in your budget for donating to charity.
-
All our dreams might come true: Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone may star in a project together.
-
And happy Friday: This dancer’s video of her “jiggle” has gone viral for her awesome dancing and body positivity.
