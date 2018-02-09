Friday's Morning Email: How Congress Ended The Government Shutdown Before It Really Began With A Massive Spending Bill

THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IS OVER BEFORE IT REALLY BEGAN “Hours past a government funding deadline, Congress sped a massive bipartisan spending deal through both chambers early Friday morning, averting the furlough of hundreds of thousands of government workers. After Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) held up the bill until after 1 a.m. ― setting off a technical lapse in government appropriations ― the Senate approved the six-week funding extension and spending limit deal 71-28. A few hours later, racing the bill through procedures that normally take hours, the House passed the bill 240-186.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE WINTER OLYMPICS HAVE OFFICIALLY BEGUN Read live updates from the opening ceremony and the games. Here’s the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, by the numbers. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has officially denied the final attempts by some Russian athletes to be allowed to compete in this year’s Olympics. And while Leslie Jones’ figure skating commentary is gold, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski’s is ice. [HuffPost]

THESE VETERANS SAY A TRUMP MILITARY PARADE WOULD BE A ‘WASTE OF TIME’ And that there would need to be a lot more practicing of marching formation. The Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden called the idea “third world bull****.” [HuffPost]

WHITE HOUSE AIDE WHO RESIGNED AMID ACCUSATIONS OF ABUSE COULDN’T GET A SECURITY CLEARANCE HuffPost’s S.V. Date argues the domestic violence accusations against the former staff secretary “highlight again the Trump White House’s difficulty in finding top talent.” Dozens of White House employees are still waiting for permanent security clearances. Here’s what the White House won’t say about Porter’s exit and who knew what, when. His ex-wife Jeannie Willoughby said Porter asked her to “downplay” the abuse in a statement. [HuffPost]

AN EPISODE OF ‘CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER’ BECAME POLITICAL NEWS YESTERDAY Because it’s 2018. Former White House aide and star of Trump’s “Apprentice” Omarosa said in an episode of the show that she was “haunted by tweets” in the Trump White House, and wouldn’t vote for him again “in a million years.” A White House spokesman said in response that Omarosa was forced out of her role. [HuffPost]

‘THE ONES THEY LEFT BEHIND’ This Puerto Rican family is still torn apart by Hurricane Maria ― all these months later. [HuffPost]

SO ABOUT THAT $84,000 ACCUSED SEXUAL HARASSER BLAKE FARENTHOLD PROMISED TO PAY BACK IMMEDIATELY The Texas GOP congressman has yet to cut a check. [HuffPost]