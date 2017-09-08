Friday's Morning Email: Hurricane Irma Barrels Toward Florida Landfall Saturday

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
HURRICANE IRMA ‘PUMMELS’ TURKS AND CAICOS While the storm has since weakened to a Category 4, it’s already killed 14, injured dozens and displaced thousands. According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Irma will hit Florida late Saturday as a “dangerous major hurricane.” All the living former presidents united to promote the “One America Appeal,” which will aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. And here’s why people don’t “just leave” when a hurricane hits. [HuffPost]
POTENTIALLY 44 PERCENT OF AMERICANS HAD THEIR PERSONAL INFORMATION EXPOSED IN THE EQUIFAX HACK Criminals were able to access names, social security numbers, and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers of 143 million Americans in a hack of the consumer credit score provider. Here’s how to check if you were affected. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN A CENTURY IN MEXICO HITS OFF SOUTHERN COAST The 8.1 earthquake killed at least 6 people. [HuffPost]
U.S. APPEALS COURT RULES AGAINST TRUMP’S TRAVEL BAN “A three-judge 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said that the government did not persuasively explain why the travel ban should be enforced against grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins from the six countries.” [Reuters]
WHO ARE REPUBLICANS BLAMING FOR DONALD TRUMP’S BAD DEAL? That would be Paul Ryan. And Howard Fineman details how Chuck Schumer channeled LBJ for it. [HuffPost]
BETSY DEVOS SAYS THE TITLE IX SYSTEM HAS ‘FAILED’ BOTH SURVIVORS AND ACCUSERS And implied she would rescind the 2011 Dear Colleague Letter. Joe Biden had some strong words for her following her speech. [HuffPost]
IN TWO WEEKS, 270,000 ROHINGYA REFUGEES HAVE FLED VIOLENCE IN MYANMAR And sought refuge in Bangladesh. [Reuters]
WHAT’S BREWING
HULK HOGAN’S LAWYER IS NOW GOING AFTER JEZEBEL This time on behalf of a life coach. [HuffPost]
ARIE...WHO? ABC announced a surprise pick for the next “Bachelor” in Arie Luyendyk Jr., a 35-year-old race car driver who came in second on Season 8 of “The Bachelorette” with Emily Maynard. [HuffPost]
FEDERAL AUTHORITIES HAVE DECIDED NOT TO PUNISH UNITED AIRLINES Over the incident in April when Dr. David Dao was dragged off a United flight. [HuffPost]
WE STILL CAN’T GET OVER HOW CUTE THESE PHOTOS OF PRINCE GEORGE ARE On his first day of school. [HuffPost]
IT’S ABOUT TIME Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx appear to have confirmed their long-rumored relationship. [HuffPost]
THERE’S ABOUT TO BE A LOT MORE ‘BAD BLOOD’ BETWEEN THE BEYHIVE AND TAYLOR SWIFT After the music video director of “Look What You Made Me Do” claimed Beyonce ripped off Taylor Swift. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Bernie Sanders fired back following Clinton’s criticism of him in her new book.
-
Looks like the National Flood Insurance program might get an extension.
-
64,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year.
-
According to the DOJ, confirming or denying the existence of a resignation letter from Attorney General Jeff Sessions would be a breach of privacy.
-
Meet the woman who could be Texas’ first Latina in Congress.
-
A majority of Americans want Congress to save the Dreamers.
-
Kid Rock might be more serious about that political run considering his latest political tirade at his Michigan concert.
-
These Asian women reviewed the book “How To Get An Asian Girlfriend,” a book that sadly actually exists.
-
Understanding how food stamps help disaster victims.
-
Southwest Airlines just flew a cabin of animals out of Houston.
-
How Hurricane Harvey plays into Facebook’s fake news problem.
-
We can’t get enough of Time’s 12 covers celebrating game-changing women.
-
Melania Trump supporters cannot believe she was not included on Vanity Fair’s “International Best-Dressed List.”
-
Bad news ― Marvel AND “Star Wars” movies are leaving Netflix.
-
You don’t expect to find over a dozen sharks in a New York basement.
-
We can’t stop listening to Kelly Clarkson’s two new singles.
-
Jay-Z’s mom talks about coming out to her son.
-
Here’s whether or not you should see “It” this weekend.