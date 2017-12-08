Friday's Morning Email: Inside The Voucher Schools Championed By Betsy DeVos

TOP STORIES
INSIDE THE VOUCHER SCHOOLS CHAMPIONED BY BETSY DEVOS That are spending tax dollars to teach “creationism, racism and sexism.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
AS LOS ANGELES FIRES FORCE 200,000 TO EVACUATE, SAN DIEGO BLAZE SPARKS NEW ALARM Hurricane-force winds are making the devastating wildfires, which have scorched over 140,000 acres, worse. [HuffPost]
THE SIX WOMEN AND ONE MAN WHO COULD REPLACE AL FRANKEN A look at his possible replacements after the senator announced his resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations yesterday. [HuffPost]
‘INSIDE THE REAL (AND REALLY SECRET) MIDDLE EAST PEACE PROCESS’ “The defining fault line in the Middle East today is not between supporters of Palestine and those of Israel. The fight that will decide the Mideast’s future is that between Iran and its many opponents — most importantly Saudi Arabia.” [HuffPost]
REP. TRENT FRANKS TO RESIGN FROM CONGRESS Franks, an Arizona Republican, said in a statement that the House Ethics Committee is investigating his “discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable.” The committee also voted to investigate Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) over allegations that he sexually harassed a former staffer and then used $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle her claim. [HuffPost]
THREE DEAD IN AZTEC, NEW MEXICO, HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING Two students and the suspected shooter are among the fatalities. [HuffPost]
A FIRST STEP BREXIT DIVORCE DEAL HAS BEEN REACHED Between the E.U. and the U.K. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
GABRIELLE UNION: ‘THE FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED FOR WHITE WOMEN’ “It’s no coincidence whose pain is being heard.” [HuffPost]
SO SAUDI ARABIA’S LEADER SPENT $450 MILLION ON A PAINTING Here’s what that would do for the victims of his war in Yemen. [HuffPost]
LINDSAY VONN SAYS SHE IS NOT REPRESENTING TRUMP AT THE OLYMPICS This does not seem like it’ll go over well with the White House. [HuffPost]
‘WHAT LIES BENEATH THE COMEBACK OF MICHELLE PFEIFFER AND THE DECLINE OF JULIA ROBERTS’ “Pfeiffer’s return to the spotlight feels like something to celebrate. Perhaps it even shows Hollywood is changing.” [HuffPost]
‘THE CROWN’ IS BACK And yes, you should spend all weekend binging Season 2. [Vulture]
BEFORE YOU GO
That time Roy Moore said that maybe Putin is right and that America was united during slavery.
The DNC is going to start paying its interns.
Trump’s support is dropping with white evangelicals.
“X-Men” director accused of raping 17-year-old boy.
The VA decided it was probably a bad idea to cut a program that helps homeless vets.
Larry Nassar, the former USA gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
David Cassidy completely cut his daughter, Katie Cassidy, out of his will.
Melania Trump said she’d love to go to a deserted island for the holidays. Read into that what you will.
Back in the day, wearing red lipstick put you at risk as being labeled a witch.
We’d like to visit this “inclusive” water park that has been modified to accommodate children with special needs.
The 10-minute audio montage of 2017 is a lot.
Eminem rips racism in new anthem.
That time Kate Winslet said Woody Allen totally gets women.
Melissa McCarthy And Jennifer Aniston teamed up to troll science deniers.
The appetizer recipes that will kill at your next holiday party.
What Jessica Alba would need to start acting again.
This woman says she prefers ghosts to men.
Vice President Mike Pence’s cat, Pickle, has died at 16.
Russell Tovey opens up about playing a gay superhero.
Bad news, team: Sophie Turner says winter isn’t coming until at least 2019.
Why some people dread opening gifts in front of other people.
And according to Fergie, she couldn’t stop hallucinating on crystal meth.