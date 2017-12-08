Friday's Morning Email: Inside The Voucher Schools Championed By Betsy DeVos

INSIDE THE VOUCHER SCHOOLS CHAMPIONED BY BETSY DEVOS That are spending tax dollars to teach “creationism, racism and sexism.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

AS LOS ANGELES FIRES FORCE 200,000 TO EVACUATE, SAN DIEGO BLAZE SPARKS NEW ALARM Hurricane-force winds are making the devastating wildfires, which have scorched over 140,000 acres, worse. [HuffPost]

THE SIX WOMEN AND ONE MAN WHO COULD REPLACE AL FRANKEN A look at his possible replacements after the senator announced his resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations yesterday. [HuffPost]

‘INSIDE THE REAL (AND REALLY SECRET) MIDDLE EAST PEACE PROCESS’ “The defining fault line in the Middle East today is not between supporters of Palestine and those of Israel. The fight that will decide the Mideast’s future is that between Iran and its many opponents — most importantly Saudi Arabia.” [HuffPost]

REP. TRENT FRANKS TO RESIGN FROM CONGRESS Franks, an Arizona Republican, said in a statement that the House Ethics Committee is investigating his “discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable.” The committee also voted to investigate Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) over allegations that he sexually harassed a former staffer and then used $84,000 in taxpayer money to settle her claim. [HuffPost]

THREE DEAD IN AZTEC, NEW MEXICO, HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING Two students and the suspected shooter are among the fatalities. [HuffPost]

A FIRST STEP BREXIT DIVORCE DEAL HAS BEEN REACHED Between the E.U. and the U.K. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING