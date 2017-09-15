Friday's Morning Email: 'Terrorist Incident' Rocks London Tube

TOP STORIES
EXPLOSION ROCKS LONDON TUBE STATION “Multiple people were injured after an apparent explosion rocked a West London underground station during rush hour on Friday, police said. Panicked travelers flooded the streets around the Parsons Green Tube stop following the incident, which authorities said they were investigating as terrorism.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
NORTH KOREA FIRES ANOTHER MISSILE OVER JAPAN The intermediate range missile flew 2,300 miles and landed in the Pacific Ocean. [HuffPost]
HARVARD RESCINDS OFFER OF VISITING FELLOWSHIP TO CHELSEA MANNING Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School, called Manning’s fellowship designation a “mistake.” [HuffPost]
THEY RISKED EVERYTHING TO ESCAPE POVERTY. THEN THEY HAD TO ESCAPE FORCED MARRIAGE. “These Cambodian women were promised a better life in China. Instead, they became pawns in a flourishing bride market.” [HuffPost]
CONGRATS TO THE CLEVELAND INDIANS On setting the longest winning streak in over a century with their 22nd consecutive victory. Now if only the St. Louis Cardinals could just take a page out of that book... [Reuters]
THIS FLORIDA NURSING HOME WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A REFUGE Then it turned into a “death warehouse.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
IT’S BEEN A GOOD RUN “NASA’s Cassini spacecraft will end its groundbreaking 13-year mission to Saturn on Friday with a meteor-like plunge into the ringed planet’s atmosphere, transmitting data until the final fiery moment.” [Reuters]
SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS SHE GOT A KIDNEY TRANSPLANT THIS SUMMER From her best friend. [HuffPost]
STEVE MNUCHIN SAYS HE REQUESTED GOVERNMENT PLANE FOR NATIONAL SECURITY REASONS He wanted it to be a secure flying office. [HuffPost]
WHY FREEZING YOUR CREDIT ISN’T A GOOD IDEA If your data is already breached, it won’t do much for you. [HuffPost]
MULTIPLE ENDINGS ARE COMING An HBO executive says “Game of Thrones” plans on shooting a variety of endings to keep viewers from being spoiled. [HuffPost]
AND FOR THE BIGGEST NEWS OF THE DAY The new Crayola crayon color is... [Mental Floss]
BEFORE YOU GO
An LSU freshman has died “after a potential hazing incident.”
The New York Police Department has released body camera footage from a fatal shooting for the first time.
Inside President Donald Trump’s humiliation of Jeff Sessions following the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.
Larry King revealed his lung cancer diagnosis.
Lady Gaga has been hospitalized due to severe pain.
Angry right-wingers are burning their “Make America Great Again” hatsover Trump’s potential immigration deal.
Did you know you could advertise on Facebook to a subsection of “Jew haters?”
This week’s “Candidate Confessional” takes a look at the sexism Shannon O’Brien faced in her run for governor of Massachusetts.
Here are some DIY couples costumes for Halloween, because apparently we need to be thinking about that now.
What 30 looks like around the world.
This Harry Potter-themed classroom is straight out of Hogwarts.
The “Fixer Upper” couple is under fire on social media for partnering with Target.
An extremely rare white giraffe and her baby calf were spotted in Kenya.
We’re heartbroken over the news that Fergie and Josh Duhamel have separated.
Scenes from St. Louis: Check out these photos of the HuffPost bus tour kickoff in the Gateway to the West.
Kelly Clarkson passed up some serious cash to avoid having a cowriting credit with Dr. Luke.
Congrats to Mandy Moore on her engagement to Taylor Goldsmith.
Happy Friday: Enjoy these 17 recipes full of melted cheese. You deserve it.