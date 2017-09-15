Friday's Morning Email: 'Terrorist Incident' Rocks London Tube

EXPLOSION ROCKS LONDON TUBE STATION “Multiple people were injured after an apparent explosion rocked a West London underground station during rush hour on Friday, police said. Panicked travelers flooded the streets around the Parsons Green Tube stop following the incident, which authorities said they were investigating as terrorism.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

NORTH KOREA FIRES ANOTHER MISSILE OVER JAPAN The intermediate range missile flew 2,300 miles and landed in the Pacific Ocean. [HuffPost]

HARVARD RESCINDS OFFER OF VISITING FELLOWSHIP TO CHELSEA MANNING Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School, called Manning’s fellowship designation a “mistake.” [HuffPost]

THEY RISKED EVERYTHING TO ESCAPE POVERTY. THEN THEY HAD TO ESCAPE FORCED MARRIAGE. “These Cambodian women were promised a better life in China. Instead, they became pawns in a flourishing bride market.” [HuffPost]

CONGRATS TO THE CLEVELAND INDIANS On setting the longest winning streak in over a century with their 22nd consecutive victory. Now if only the St. Louis Cardinals could just take a page out of that book... [Reuters]

THIS FLORIDA NURSING HOME WAS SUPPOSED TO BE A REFUGE Then it turned into a “death warehouse.” [HuffPost]