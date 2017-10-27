Friday's Morning Email: This Is How Much Your Health Insurance Rates Are Going Up

THIS IS HOW MUCH YOUR HEALTH INSURANCE RATES ARE GOING UP Rates are rising 7 percent to 38 percent more than they would have without Trump’s Obamacare sabotage for those who use the exchanges or purchase their coverage directly from a health insurance company or through a broker. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh are on Facebook]

YOUR LOCAL CVS MAY SOON ALSO BE YOUR INSURER In a move to compete with Amazon’s likely foray into the health care market, CVS is in talks to buy major health insurer Aetna. [HuffPost]

HOUSE REPUBLICANS APPROVE BUDGET In a step toward the tax cuts the GOP has been promising. [HuffPost]

NEW AERIAL IMAGES SHOW NORTH KOREA’S SECRET NETWORK OF PRISONS “Pyongyang denies the existence of its political penal labor camps, known as kwan-li-so, and says prisoners in its long-term ‘re-education’ penitentiaries, termed kyo-hwa-so and run by a police force known as the Ministry of People’s Security, are treated with ‘warm love and consideration.’” [HuffPost]

TRUMP DECLARED THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC A NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY With a moving speech invoking his brother’s struggle with addiction. There’s just one large problem ― he’s not directing any money to fund the fight. [HuffPost]

OVER 300 PEOPLE HAVE CHIMED IN WITH THEIR OWN JAMES TOBACK HARASSMENT STORIES According to the Los Angeles Times reporter who broke the initial story. And Selma Blair And Rachel McAdams spoke out about their own terrifying experiences with the director [HuffPost]

FOX NEWS AD REVENUE WAS DOWN 17 PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER MSNBC is up 2 percent, while CNN is down 1 percent. [HuffPost]

THOSE RELEASED JFK DOCUMENTS DON’T MAKE HIS ASSASSINATION ANY LESS MYSTERIOUS They reveal more questions than answers about Lee Harvey Oswald. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING