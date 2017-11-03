Friday's Morning Email: Top Democrats Say 2016 Nomination Rigged For Clinton

TOP DEMOCRATS SAY 2016 NOMINATION WAS RIGGED FOR HILLARY CLINTON Donna Brazile, the former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, detailed how the Clinton campaign took control of the DNC before she was the party’s official nominee. Elizabeth Warren has chimed in to say she believes the 2016 nomination was rigged for Clinton. Read the excerpt from Brazile’s forthcoming book here. [HuffPo st] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT’S INSIDE THE REPUBLICAN TAX BILL Check out the winners and losers, and these six charts that explain it all. [HuffPost]

THE KEVIN SPACEY ALLEGATIONS KEEP GETTING WORSE Several “House of Cards” employees have leveled new charges of sexual harassment and assault against Spacey. The actor is reportedly seeking “evaluation and treatment.” And his publicist and talent agency have dumped him. [HuffPost]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S TWITTER DISAPPEARED FOR 11 MINUTES LAST NIGHT After a rogue Twitter employee deactivated the account on his or her last day at the company. Twitter, understandably,went berserk. [HuffPost]

MEET THE NEW FED CHAIR Jerome Powell has been a Federal Reserve governor since 2012. [HuffPost]

FOUR WOMEN HAVE ACCUSED A ‘THAT 70s SHOW’ STAR OF RAPE “A monthslong investigation into multiple allegations of rape against actor Danny Masterson has inexplicably stalled, despite the Los Angeles County district attorney having compelling evidence in the case, multiple sources told HuffPost.” [HuffPost]

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST “Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), who was first elected to the House in 1986, is now the 20th Republican in the House to either resign this year or announce that they will not seek re-election in 2018.” [HuffPost]

