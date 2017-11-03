Friday's Morning Email: Top Democrats Say 2016 Nomination Rigged For Clinton

TOP STORIES
TOP DEMOCRATS SAY 2016 NOMINATION WAS RIGGED FOR HILLARY CLINTON Donna Brazile, the former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, detailed how the Clinton campaign took control of the DNC before she was the party’s official nominee. Elizabeth Warren has chimed in to say she believes the 2016 nomination was rigged for Clinton. Read the excerpt from Brazile’s forthcoming book here. [HuffPo
WHAT’S INSIDE THE REPUBLICAN TAX BILL Check out the winners and losers, and these six charts that explain it all. [HuffPost]
THE KEVIN SPACEY ALLEGATIONS KEEP GETTING WORSE Several “House of Cards” employees have leveled new charges of sexual harassment and assault against Spacey. The actor is reportedly seeking “evaluation and treatment.” And his publicist and talent agency have dumped him. [HuffPost]
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S TWITTER DISAPPEARED FOR 11 MINUTES LAST NIGHT After a rogue Twitter employee deactivated the account on his or her last day at the company. Twitter, understandably,went berserk. [HuffPost]
MEET THE NEW FED CHAIR Jerome Powell has been a Federal Reserve governor since 2012. [HuffPost]
FOUR WOMEN HAVE ACCUSED A ‘THAT 70s SHOW’ STAR OF RAPE “A monthslong investigation into multiple allegations of rape against actor Danny Masterson has inexplicably stalled, despite the Los Angeles County district attorney having compelling evidence in the case, multiple sources told HuffPost.” [HuffPost]
ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST “Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), who was first elected to the House in 1986, is now the 20th Republican in the House to either resign this year or announce that they will not seek re-election in 2018.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
BILLIONAIRE TRUMP DONOR ROBERT MERCER HAS SOLD HIS STAKE IN BREITBART NEWS And recanted his support for Milo Yiannopoulos. [HuffPost]
GOTHAMIST, DNAINFO, DCIST AND OTHER NEWS SITES WERE SHUT DOWN Days after staff members unionized. [HuffPost]
BEHOLD, THE 2017 VICTORIA’S SECRET FANTASY BRA It only costs $2 million. [HuffPost]
THIS TRUCKER HAT MONITORS WHETHER ITS WEARER IS FALLING ASLEEP Talk about life-saving technology. [Fast Company]
‘CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT’ But we can’t stop listening to Taylor Swift’s new love song. [HuffPost]
ARE YOU GUILTY OF ‘PHUBBING?’ It’s when you’re so engrossed in your phone that you’re ignoring your significant other. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
ISIS claims responsibility for the New York City terror attack.
-
Registered child sex offenders will soon have their convictions noted on their passports.
-
Corey Feldman accused actor Jon Grissom of molesting him in the 1980s.
-
The author of “Crazy Rich Asians” says a producer tried to whitewash the film adaptation.
-
Why it makes total sense that Osama Bin Laden loved “Tom and Jerry.”
-
Trump said “we’ll see” when asked if Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would be with him for his whole term.
-
“The U.S. is experiencing a deep epistemic breach.”
-
Yes, there’s still an Obamacare mandate.
-
Why this airline weighed passengers.
-
Vaccine victories and hurdles in inoculating the developing world.
-
This choir dresses up as Kate Middleton for performances.
-
That time Alex Trebek accidentally tried hash brownies.
-
Can you solve this third-grade math problem? Because we were stumped.
-
Here’s how much a 30-second TV ad costs during your favorite shows.
-
The lines for the iPhone X are already crazy.
-
Oprah’s favorite things guide is out!
-
The trolling in James Comey’s book title is A+.
-
Less than 5 percent of TV writers are black.
-
This Muggle dad’s homemade Diagon Alley is what dreams are made of.
-
The Jimmy Kimmel prank where parents tell their kids they ate all of their Halloween candy truly never gets old.
CONVERSATIONS