11/03/2017

Friday's Morning Email: Top Democrats Say 2016 Nomination Rigged For Clinton

After Donna Brazile's revelations about the DNC.

By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Gary Cameron / Reuters

TOP DEMOCRATS SAY 2016 NOMINATION WAS RIGGED FOR HILLARY CLINTON Donna Brazile, the former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, detailed how the Clinton campaign took control of the DNC before she was the party’s official nominee. Elizabeth Warren has chimed in to say she believes the 2016 nomination was rigged for Clinton. Read the excerpt from Brazile’s forthcoming book here. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

WHAT’S INSIDE THE REPUBLICAN TAX BILL Check out the winners and losers, and these six charts that explain it all. [HuffPost]

THE KEVIN SPACEY ALLEGATIONS KEEP GETTING WORSE Several “House of Cards” employees have leveled new charges of sexual harassment and assault against Spacey. The actor is reportedly seeking “evaluation and treatment.” And his publicist and talent agency have dumped him. [HuffPost]

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S TWITTER DISAPPEARED FOR 11 MINUTES LAST NIGHT After a rogue Twitter employee deactivated the account on his or her last day at the company. Twitter, understandably,went berserk. [HuffPost]

MEET THE NEW FED CHAIR Jerome Powell has been a Federal Reserve governor since 2012. [HuffPost]

FOUR WOMEN HAVE ACCUSED A ‘THAT 70s SHOW’ STAR OF RAPE “A monthslong investigation into multiple allegations of rape against actor Danny Masterson has inexplicably stalled, despite the Los Angeles County district attorney having compelling evidence in the case, multiple sources told HuffPost.” [HuffPost]

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST “Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), who was first elected to the House in 1986, is now the 20th Republican in the House to either resign this year or announce that they will not seek re-election in 2018.” [HuffPost]

BILLIONAIRE TRUMP DONOR ROBERT MERCER HAS SOLD HIS STAKE IN BREITBART NEWS And recanted his support for Milo Yiannopoulos. [HuffPost]

GOTHAMIST, DNAINFO, DCIST AND OTHER NEWS SITES WERE SHUT DOWN Days after staff members unionized. [HuffPost]

BEHOLD, THE 2017 VICTORIA’S SECRET FANTASY BRA It only costs $2 million. [HuffPost]

THIS TRUCKER HAT MONITORS WHETHER ITS WEARER IS FALLING ASLEEP Talk about life-saving technology. [Fast Company]

‘CALL IT WHAT YOU WANT’ But we can’t stop listening to Taylor Swift’s new love song. [HuffPost]

ARE YOU GUILTY OF ‘PHUBBING?’ It’s when you’re so engrossed in your phone that you’re ignoring your significant other. [HuffPost]

