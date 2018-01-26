Friday's Morning Email: Trump Reportedly Ordered Mueller Fired In June

TOP STORIES
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP REPORTEDLY TRIED TO FIRE SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER IN JUNE “The president decided against it after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign over the planned firing. McGahn believed that firing Mueller would only add to speculation over whether the president had obstructed justice by attempting to interfere with the probe.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh
TRUMP PROPOSES DACA CITIZENSHIP As part of an immigration deal that would include $25 billion for a border wall. [HuffPost]
THE PRESIDENT IS STILL THREATENING TO PULL OUT OF NAFTA Except, maybe he can’t do that unilaterally. [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT THAT ‘SECRET SOCIETY’ FBI TEXT STARTED OFF ABOUT A PUTIN ‘BEEFCAKE’ CALENDAR The truth in 2018 is stranger than fiction. [HuffPost]
THE U.S. OLYMPIC COMMITTEE GAVE USA GYMNASTICS AN ULTIMATUM All 21 directors on the board must resign by Wednesday, or the organization will lose its certification. Emma Gray writes how the American public finally heard the women Larry Nassar abused. Here’s how Simone Biles, Aly Raisman And Jordyn Wieber reacted to his sentencing. And The Detroit Free Press dedicated its front page to the survivors, printing each of their names. [HuffPost]
TWO SENIOR UN OFFICIALS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT Only one had been suspended. [HuffPost]
CASEY AFFLECK IS SKIPPING THE OSCARS OVER FEAR OF #METOO BACKLASH In light of the 2010 sexual harassment allegations made against him. [HuffPost]
THE HAWAII EMPLOYEE WHO TRIGGERED THE FALSE MISSILE ALERT IS REFUSING TO COOPERATE WITH THE FEDS Just ... what? [HuffPost]
HOW ANTI-VAXXERS COULD BE PLAYING INTO THE TEXAS MEASLES OUTBREAK Texas “is one of 19 states that allow parents to opt out of public school vaccination requirements on the grounds of their ‘conscientious’ beliefs — as opposed to medical need.” [HuffPost]
‘THE DISASTER TOURIST’ “For just $2,500, you too could be responsible for a geopolitical calamity.” [HuffPost]
AND THE TITLE OF WORLD’S MOST UNAFFORDABLE HOUSING Goes to... [HuffPost]
WHO’S HEADING TO TOYS ‘R’ US WITH US To pick up these Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Barbies? [HuffPost]
THIS EAGLES PLAYER CLAIMS HE’S NEVER WATCHED A SUPER BOWL How is this possible? [HuffPost]
Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) will be giving the Democratic response to the State of the Union.
HuffPost Opinion: “When parents commit a crime, it’s their kids that do the time.”
A second New York Daily News editor is under investigation for sexual harassment.
A fire at a South Korean hospital killed dozens.
The GOP representative that said his subordinate was his “soul mate” is retiring instead of seeking re-election.
Sean Hannity’s attempted New York Times takedown did not go well.
Celebrities are wearing white roses to the Grammys in honor of “Time’s Up.”
People had some feelings about the Piers Morgan, Trump interview.
Trump asked the Guggenheim for a Van Gogh. They gave him a solid gold toilet instead.
Vanity Fair gave Oprah an extra hand and Reese Witherspoon an extra leg in this photo.
Renowned all-male Harvard theater group Hasty Pudding is finally going to accept female performers.
Some days, you write headlines like: “Michelangelo, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle went to the Met to see Michelangelo.”
Chrissy Teigen and the case of the missing toilet.
“The biggest Grammy snubs of all time.”
A GOP Senate candidate had some thoughts on “manophobic hell-bent feminist she-devils.”
Apparently “Star Wars” baby names are big again.
Jessica Chastain solidified her spot as one of our favorite actresses by helping get Octavia Spencer equal pay on their new film.
How to show your partner they’re loved, based on their love language.
Kylie Jenner was spotted out in public for the first time in months.
The best questions to ask at parent-teacher conferences.
