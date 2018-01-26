Friday's Morning Email: Trump Reportedly Ordered Mueller Fired In June

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP REPORTEDLY TRIED TO FIRE SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER IN JUNE “The president decided against it after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign over the planned firing. McGahn believed that firing Mueller would only add to speculation over whether the president had obstructed justice by attempting to interfere with the probe.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Sh are on Facebook]

TRUMP PROPOSES DACA CITIZENSHIP As part of an immigration deal that would include $25 billion for a border wall. [HuffPost]

THE PRESIDENT IS STILL THREATENING TO PULL OUT OF NAFTA Except, maybe he can’t do that unilaterally. [HuffPost]

TURNS OUT THAT ‘SECRET SOCIETY’ FBI TEXT STARTED OFF ABOUT A PUTIN ‘BEEFCAKE’ CALENDAR The truth in 2018 is stranger than fiction. [HuffPost]

THE U.S. OLYMPIC COMMITTEE GAVE USA GYMNASTICS AN ULTIMATUM All 21 directors on the board must resign by Wednesday, or the organization will lose its certification. Emma Gray writes how the American public finally heard the women Larry Nassar abused. Here’s how Simone Biles, Aly Raisman And Jordyn Wieber reacted to his sentencing. And The Detroit Free Press dedicated its front page to the survivors, printing each of their names. [HuffPost]

TWO SENIOR UN OFFICIALS UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT Only one had been suspended. [HuffPost]

CASEY AFFLECK IS SKIPPING THE OSCARS OVER FEAR OF #METOO BACKLASH In light of the 2010 sexual harassment allegations made against him. [HuffPost]

