Friday's Morning Email: Two Terror Attacks Rock Spain

THE AFTERMATH OF TWO DEADLY TERROR ATTACKS IN SPAIN At least 14 are dead and more than 100 injured after a van rammed into pedestrians in a popular tourist street in Barcelona Thursday afternoon. Police say they broke up a related second attack in Cambrils several hours later. Las Ramblas reopened Friday morning in a "show of defiance." Global stocks fell in light of the attacks and political upheaval in the U.S. And here's why President Donald Trump's quick response to the Barcelona attack amplifies the dissonance with his actions on Charlottesville. [HuffPost]

TRUMP SAID HE IS ‘SAD TO SEE’ CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS TAKEN DOWN “Who’s next, Washington, Jefferson?” [HuffPost]

CALLS FOR MISSOURI STATE SENATOR TO RESIGN AFTER SHE POSTED SHE WAS ‘HOPING’ FOR A TRUMP ASSASSINATION U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Stephen Webber, chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party, said they would like to see Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s resignation. [HuffPost]

THE CEO OF THE PARENT COMPANY TO FOX NEWS CAME OUT SWINGING AGAINST TRUMP’S CHARLOTTESVILLE RESPONSE “I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential,” James Murdoch said. [HuffPost]

THIS IS WHAT TRUMP SEES When he opens up Twitter. [HuffPost]

TOP TWO SAILORS ‘RELIEVED OF THEIR DUTIES’ FOLLOWING DEADLY JUNE FREIGHT CRASH A “harrowing” report detailed the collision of the destroyer Fitzgerald and a freighter which left 7 people dead. [NYT]

