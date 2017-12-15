Friday's Morning Email: What The Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You

TOP STORIES
WHAT THE NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL MEANS “The repeal rolls back so-called ‘Title II’ regulations that classified the internet as a public utility, and which, among other things, required internet service providers, or ISPs, to treat all of the data traveling on their networks equally.” Here’s how the change could silence some voices. And meet the women who tried to save net neutrality. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
‘DOUBTING THE INTELLIGENCE, TRUMP PURSUES PUTIN AND LEAVES A RUSSIAN THREAT UNCHECKED’ “The result is without obvious parallel in U.S. history, a situation in which the personal insecurities of the president — and his refusal to accept what even many in his administration regard as objective reality — have impaired the government’s response to a national security threat. The repercussions radiate across the government.” [WaPo]
THE ACTUAL ROHINGYA DEATH TOLL IS 22 TIMES HIGHER THAN OFFICIAL ESTIMATE According to Doctors Without Borders, thousands more have died than the government admits. [HuffPost]
DUSTIN HOFFMAN ACCUSED OF EXPOSING HIMSELF TO A MINOR, ASSAULTING TWO WOMEN The minor was reportedly a good friend of his daughter’s. And Russell Simmons denied the allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against him, posting to Instagram #notme. [HuffPost]
DISNEY BUYS FOX’S MOVIE, TV BUSINESSES For $52.4 billion in a deal that doesn’t include Fox News. The best part of this merger? Anastasia is technically now a Disney princess. [Reuters]
TRUMP JUDICIAL NOMINEE CAN’T ANSWER BASIC QUESTIONS ABOUT THE LAW IN A DISASTROUS CONFIRMATION HEARING Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) devastatingly made his point. But here’s why Trump’s judicial nominations are his biggest victory for 2017. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
WHAT THIS TRENCH CAVE-IN DEATH SAYS ABOUT WORKER PROTECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY “In the front yard of a ranch-style house at 2812 Toluca Ave. stands an evergreen tree perhaps four feet high. It marks, by chance, the approximate location of Jim Spencer’s death.” [HuffPost]
A MOTHER IS ACCUSED OF SUBJECTING HER HEALTHY SON To 323 hospital visits and 13 surgeries. [HuffPost]
SO, APPARENTLY, FOX NEWS HOST JESSE WATTERS’ MOM IS A LIBERAL DEMOCRAT Who texts her son critiques of his show. [HuffPost]
THE FUNNIEST WILDLIFE PHOTOS OF 2017 Are way too close to our real life. [HuffPost]
TURNS OUT DYING BY LIGHTSABER Would be really, really, really painful in real life. [HuffPost]
THAT TIME GEORGE CLOONEY GAVE 14 OF HIS CLOSEST FRIENDS $1 MILLION EACH Squad, y’all know what to get me for Christmas then. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
“5 years ago, a man with a gun slaughtered 20 children. And we have done little about it.”
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda is arguing that Congress: should help Puerto Rico because it’s “politically smart,” and more importantly, people are suffering.
-
That time Donald Trump Jr. seemed to forget his dad appointed the current FCC head.
-
Trump’s “fast food favor.”
-
How Trump has benefited from the “chain migration” he blamed for Monday’s terrorist attack.
-
Inside Australia’s devastating child sex abuse report.
-
The turmoil consuming The New York Times over the Glenn Thrush investigation.
-
Ted Cruz got trolled very, very hard about his stance on net neutrality.
-
Since when did Cody Simpson grow up?
-
This TV meteorologist is over the flat-earth movement.
-
How could they possibly have contemplated this super dark version of “Toy Story 3?”
-
That time Robin Roberts said “bye Felicia” to Omarosa Manigault Newman on air and Omarosa responded by telling “Inside Edition” “It’s a black woman civil war.”
-
Actresses are planning on wearing black at the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment.
-
We love Selena Gomez’s birthday wishes for Taylor Swift.
-
How the growing worldwide demand for vanilla is changing farmers’ everyday work in Madagascar.
