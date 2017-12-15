Friday's Morning Email: What The Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You

WHAT THE NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL MEANS “The repeal rolls back so-called ‘Title II’ regulations that classified the internet as a public utility, and which, among other things, required internet service providers, or ISPs, to treat all of the data traveling on their networks equally.” Here’s how the change could silence some voices. And meet the women who tried to save net neutrality. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

‘DOUBTING THE INTELLIGENCE, TRUMP PURSUES PUTIN AND LEAVES A RUSSIAN THREAT UNCHECKED’ “The result is without obvious parallel in U.S. history, a situation in which the personal insecurities of the president — and his refusal to accept what even many in his administration regard as objective reality — have impaired the government’s response to a national security threat. The repercussions radiate across the government.” [WaPo]

THE ACTUAL ROHINGYA DEATH TOLL IS 22 TIMES HIGHER THAN OFFICIAL ESTIMATE According to Doctors Without Borders, thousands more have died than the government admits. [HuffPost]

DUSTIN HOFFMAN ACCUSED OF EXPOSING HIMSELF TO A MINOR, ASSAULTING TWO WOMEN The minor was reportedly a good friend of his daughter’s. And Russell Simmons denied the allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against him, posting to Instagram #notme. [HuffPost]

DISNEY BUYS FOX’S MOVIE, TV BUSINESSES For $52.4 billion in a deal that doesn’t include Fox News. The best part of this merger? Anastasia is technically now a Disney princess. [Reuters]

TRUMP JUDICIAL NOMINEE CAN’T ANSWER BASIC QUESTIONS ABOUT THE LAW IN A DISASTROUS CONFIRMATION HEARING Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) devastatingly made his point. But here’s why Trump’s judicial nominations are his biggest victory for 2017. [HuffPost]