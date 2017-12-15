POLITICS
12/15/2017 07:33 am ET

Friday's Morning Email: What The Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You

And for the internet as we know it.
By Lauren Weber
HuffPost
Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

TOP STORIES

(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)

WHAT THE NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL MEANS “The repeal rolls back so-called ‘Title II’ regulations that classified the internet as a public utility, and which, among other things, required internet service providers, or ISPs, to treat all of the data traveling on their networks equally.” Here’s how the change could silence some voices. And meet the women who tried to save net neutrality. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

‘DOUBTING THE INTELLIGENCE, TRUMP PURSUES PUTIN AND LEAVES A RUSSIAN THREAT UNCHECKED’ “The result is without obvious parallel in U.S. history, a situation in which the personal insecurities of the president — and his refusal to accept what even many in his administration regard as objective reality — have impaired the government’s response to a national security threat. The repercussions radiate across the government.” [WaPo]

THE ACTUAL ROHINGYA DEATH TOLL IS 22 TIMES HIGHER THAN OFFICIAL ESTIMATE According to Doctors Without Borders, thousands more have died than the government admits. [HuffPost]

DUSTIN HOFFMAN ACCUSED OF EXPOSING HIMSELF TO A MINOR, ASSAULTING TWO WOMEN The minor was reportedly a good friend of his daughter’s. And Russell Simmons denied the allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against him, posting to Instagram #notme. [HuffPost]

DISNEY BUYS FOX’S MOVIE, TV BUSINESSES For $52.4 billion in a deal that doesn’t include Fox News. The best part of this merger? Anastasia is technically now a Disney princess. [Reuters]

TRUMP JUDICIAL NOMINEE CAN’T ANSWER BASIC QUESTIONS ABOUT THE LAW IN A DISASTROUS CONFIRMATION HEARING Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.)  devastatingly made his point. But here’s why Trump’s judicial nominations are his biggest victory for 2017. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING

WHAT THIS TRENCH CAVE-IN DEATH SAYS ABOUT WORKER PROTECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY “In the front yard of a ranch-style house at 2812 Toluca Ave. stands an evergreen tree perhaps four feet high. It marks, by chance, the approximate location of Jim Spencer’s death.” [HuffPost]

A MOTHER IS ACCUSED OF SUBJECTING HER HEALTHY SON To 323 hospital visits and 13 surgeries. [HuffPost]

SO, APPARENTLY, FOX NEWS HOST JESSE WATTERS’ MOM IS A LIBERAL DEMOCRAT Who texts her son critiques of his show. [HuffPost]

THE FUNNIEST WILDLIFE PHOTOS OF 2017 Are way too close to our real life. [HuffPost]

TURNS OUT DYING BY LIGHTSABER Would be really, really, really painful in real life. [HuffPost]

THAT TIME GEORGE CLOONEY GAVE 14 OF HIS CLOSEST FRIENDS $1 MILLION EACH Squad, y’all know what to get me for Christmas then. [HuffPost]

BEFORE YOU GO

And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post The Morning Email Donald Trump Jr
Friday's Morning Email: What The Net Neutrality Repeal Means For You
CONVERSATIONS