Friday's Morning Email: What You Should Consider About The 'Deep State' Theory

AS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP PREPARES TO RELEASE THE CONTESTED HOUSE GOP MEMO It’s worth noting that all of the key players in the “deep state” theory are Republicans. And former FBI Director James Comey tweeted Thursday in response to the planned release, saying history will catch up to “weasels and liars.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS KNOCKED DOWN FLORIDA’S VOTING BAN FOR EX-FELONS Saying the state’s current lengthy process to restore voting rights is flawed. [AP]

WILL OUR FAVORITE GROUNDHOG FRIEND SEE HIS SHADOW TODAY? And prolong a winter full of things like the “bomb cyclone?” [HuffPost]

THE UNDERBELLY OF NEW YORK DAILY NEWS ‘DOC ASSIGNMENTS’ “The pitches followed a familiar pattern: Longtime Daily News editor Alexander ‘Doc’ Jones would call upon a young female staffer, often outside his remit as a manager, to write a first-person story about an event he wanted her to attend. How could a young journalist resist? Here was an established personality in New York media offering up the possibility of a prominent byline.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP SAID HE ‘REALLY DIDN’T CARE’ ABOUT DRILLING ARCTIC REFUGE And then a friend called. [HuffPost]

A SMOKING DRIVER RAN INTO A CROWD IN SHANGHAI, INJURING SEVERAL The driver is believed to have ignited the vehicle with a cigarette, then lost control. [HuffPost]

