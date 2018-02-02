Friday's Morning Email: What You Should Consider About The 'Deep State' Theory

TOP STORIES
AS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP PREPARES TO RELEASE THE CONTESTED HOUSE GOP MEMO It’s worth noting that all of the key players in the “deep state” theory are Republicans. And former FBI Director James Comey tweeted Thursday in response to the planned release, saying history will catch up to “weasels and liars.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS KNOCKED DOWN FLORIDA’S VOTING BAN FOR EX-FELONS Saying the state’s current lengthy process to restore voting rights is flawed. [AP]
WILL OUR FAVORITE GROUNDHOG FRIEND SEE HIS SHADOW TODAY? And prolong a winter full of things like the “bomb cyclone?” [HuffPost]
THE UNDERBELLY OF NEW YORK DAILY NEWS ‘DOC ASSIGNMENTS’ “The pitches followed a familiar pattern: Longtime Daily News editor Alexander ‘Doc’ Jones would call upon a young female staffer, often outside his remit as a manager, to write a first-person story about an event he wanted her to attend. How could a young journalist resist? Here was an established personality in New York media offering up the possibility of a prominent byline.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP SAID HE ‘REALLY DIDN’T CARE’ ABOUT DRILLING ARCTIC REFUGE And then a friend called. [HuffPost]
A SMOKING DRIVER RAN INTO A CROWD IN SHANGHAI, INJURING SEVERAL The driver is believed to have ignited the vehicle with a cigarette, then lost control. [HuffPost]
NATALIE WOOD’S HUSBAND ROBERT WAGNER IS NOW A ‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ IN HER DEATH Nearly 40 years ago. [HuffPost]
A SECOND GIRL HAS BEEN SENTENCED FOR THE ‘SLENDER MAN’ STABBING “The trial stemmed back to a 2014 attack in which Morgan Geyser and another girl, Anissa Weier, were accused of luring a classmate into a wooded area and stabbing her 19 times to appease Slender Man, a character that appears in crowd-sourced fiction. All three girls were 12 years old at the time of the incident.” [HuffPost]
AN ALT-RIGHT GROUP IS TARGETING THE ROTTEN TOMATOES SCORE OF ‘BLACK PANTHER’ Director Ryan Coogler is unfazed. [HuffPost]
WHAT YOU HAVE TO LOOK FORWARD TO WATCHING On Amazonand Hulu. [HuffPost]
THERE’S NOW OFFICIALLY A MONOPOLY’S ‘CHEATER’S EDITION’ This is the world we live in. [HuffPost]
HuffPost Opinion: This Black History Month, we celebrate the glory within us.
Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson opens up about his mother’s suicide attempt.
Fidel Castro’s son is dead at 68.
Kate Upton has accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual harassment.
Michele Bachmann got a sign from God ― just probably not the one she wanted.
HuffPost Opinion: I quit the NFL but have hope for football’s future.
Ivanka Trump’s Black History Month tweet did not go as planned.
What it feels like to take up luge.
This Sundance, a hard look at race.
Macy’s is launching a hijab-friendly fashion line.
Could this be the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics?
Meghan Markle just rocked an incredible suit ― yes, a suit ― to a royal outing. Cue all of the “Suits” jokes.
The best recipes to up your nacho game this Super Bowl.
What actually happened to the puppies handed out at the Grammys.
Check out these January wedding photos that took our breath away.
We kind of love that Kim Kardashian is sending a Valentine to her haters ― watch out, Taylor Swift.
We trust that these puppies have picked the actual Super Bowl winner correctly.
According to this Christian blogger, yoga was created to cause a “demonic trance.”
The one tax tip you need to know.
This Jesse Watters exchange over the infamous “pee pee tape” is one for the ages.
Alex Trebeck can’t get over how bad these “Jeopardy!” contestants are at football questions.
These are the most unforgettable halftime outfits of Super Bowls past.
“This kid became a debtor before he could count.”
We have a bone to pick with “Grey’s Anatomy” ― DO NOT EVER threaten Miranda Bailey’s life like that again. And yes, we’re still watching after Season Gazillion.
