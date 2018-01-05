Friday's Morning Email: Why The Obstruction Of Justice Probe Of Trump Is Heating Up

NEW QUESTIONS OVER POTENTIAL OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE A bombshell New York Times report suggests President Donald Trump personally attempted to stop Attorney General Jeff Sessions from recusing himself from the Russia probe. According to the report, a White House lawyer also attempted to mislead the president in order to prevent him from firing then-FBI Director James Comey. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PLANS TO REQUEST $18 BILLION OVER NEXT DECADE FOR 700 MORE MILES OF NEW AND REPLACEMENT BORDER WALL “The request, if granted, would be a major expansion from the 654 miles of barrier now, bringing the total to nearly 1,000 miles—about half of the entire southwest border.” [WSJ | Paywall]

AFTER PRESIDENT’S LAWYER TRIED TO STOP RELEASE OF EXPLOSIVE TRUMPWORLD BOOK, THE PUBLISHER PUSHED THE DATE TO MIDNIGHT Washington political nerds were lining up like it was a Harry Potter release to snag a copy of Michael Wolff’s bombshell work, following a cease-and-desist letter from Trump’s attorneys. And the Bannon fallout continues, with top billionaire backer Rebekah Mercer siding with Trump. Bannon’s role guiding Breitbart is in jeopardy, and he now has a newly assigned nickname courtesy of the president ― Sloppy Steve. [HuffPost]

JEFF SESSIONS IS UNLEASHING FEDERAL PROSECUTORS ON LEGAL MARIJUANA In a rollback of Obama-era policies. And Democrats aren’t sure about whether they should make it an election issue. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PROPOSES MASSIVE EXPANSION OF OFFSHORE DRILLING “Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has proposed a sweeping new offshore drilling plan aimed at opening huge swaths of the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific oceans to oil exploration as part of the Trump administration’s plan to transform the United States into a fossil fuel juggernaut.” [HuffPost]

THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS CANCELED AMID WINTER VORTEX Up and down the East Coast, authorities declared states of emergency. Take a look at how much the bomb cyclone blasted the East. And dogs left out in the cold died “frozen solid.” [HuffPost]

WISCONSIN IS QUIETLY BECOMING THE 2018 SENATE RACE TO WATCH Amanda Terkel dissects how Sen. Tammy Baldwin is battling more outside spending by conservative groups than all of her Democratic colleagues combined. [HuffPost]

NORTH KOREA ACCEPTS ‘OFFER OF DIALOGUE’ FROM SOUTH KOREA “The talks will be held at the border truce village of Panmunjom and officials from both sides are expected to discuss the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and the improvement of inter-Korean relations, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a regular briefing.” [Reuters]

AND TRUMP OFTEN TALKS ABOUT WAR WITH NORTH KOREA Here’s how horrific that would be. [HuffPost]

