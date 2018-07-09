Politician Goes Into A Diner, Is Confronted With Free Baklava

Things aren’t fraught for all politicians in the restaurants of America. Take Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). He bought takeout recently at a Greek diner and the friendly owner added a free baklava — “one of my favorite desserts,” Lieu said.
The owner thanked him for what he was doing in Congress. “I guess that’s what happens when one opposes ripping kids away from parents,” he tweeted.
Lieu was likely referring to Donald Trump senior adviser — and architect of the zero tolerance policy on immigrants — Stephen Miller. The Washington Post said Miller recently tossed out an $80 order of takeout sushi after a bartender in the restaurant cursed him out.
Miller is one of a rapidly growing list of Trump supporters ― including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Neilsen, booted Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who have been harassed or turned away at restaurants by a disapproving public.
Lieu wasn’t completely off the hook. One tweet quipped: Free baklava? Will the “graft never stop?”