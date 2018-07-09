Politician Goes Into A Diner, Is Confronted With Free Baklava

Things aren’t fraught for all politicians in the restaurants of America. Take Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.). He bought takeout recently at a Greek diner and the friendly owner added a free baklava — “one of my favorite desserts,” Lieu said.

The owner thanked him for what he was doing in Congress. “I guess that’s what happens when one opposes ripping kids away from parents,” he tweeted.

My experience at restaurants: I ordered take out at a Greek restaurant. When I arrived, the owner saw me & threw in a free baklava (one of my favorite desserts). He said he appreciated what I was doing. I guess that's what happens when one opposes ripping kids away from parents. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 9, 2018

Lieu was likely referring to Donald Trump senior adviser — and architect of the zero tolerance policy on immigrants — Stephen Miller. The Washington Post said Miller recently tossed out an $80 order of takeout sushi after a bartender in the restaurant cursed him out.

Stephen Miller, Trump advisor, cursed out by bartender after ordering $80 worth of sushi in downtown DC. Miller dumped sushi in the trash. https://t.co/YpuuTPUjzr — paul schwartzman (@paulschwartzman) July 9, 2018

Miller is one of a rapidly growing list of Trump supporters ― including White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Neilsen, booted Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who have been harassed or turned away at restaurants by a disapproving public.