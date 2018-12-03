'Friends' Is Leaving Netflix And People On Twitter Are Freaking Out

If your routine after a night out is grabbing halal and eating it sans pants while bingeing on “Friends” on Netflix, it’s time to find a new show: Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe and Monica are leaving the streaming service as of Jan. 1.
And people on Twitter are thoroughly upset about it:
Per Netflix.com, the show will cease streaming on Jan. 1, 2019, after four years on the service, leaving a hole the size of 230 episodes in the hearts of millions.
The news that “Friends” is leaving comes on the heels of AT&T announcing that the platform will launch with three levels of service in 2019.
There will be an “entry-level movie-focused” package, a “premium service” with original programming and blockbuster movies, and a third service that bundles content from the first two, plus a library of WarnerMedia and licensed content.
At any rate, RIP “Friends” on Netflix.