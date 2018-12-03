'Friends' Is Leaving Netflix And People On Twitter Are Freaking Out

If your routine after a night out is grabbing halal and eating it sans pants while bingeing on “Friends” on Netflix, it’s time to find a new show: Ross, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Phoebe and Monica are leaving the streaming service as of Jan. 1.

And people on Twitter are thoroughly upset about it:

Friends is officially leaving Netflix January 1st so Merry Christmas :( pic.twitter.com/UBS5T5kjbD — Des 🖤 (@Destinywilcoxso) December 2, 2018

someone: netlix is taking friends off

me: pic.twitter.com/f9ozt5ib8k — bo 💌 (@beereilish) December 3, 2018

NETLIX DONT YOU DARE TAKE FRIENDS OFF. YOU ALREADY TOOK AWAY HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER.. DONT DO THIS TO ME pic.twitter.com/B8epU5Gd0c — Autumn Bohannan (@autumnbohannann) December 3, 2018

netflix is taking friends off on january 1st. looks like 2019 is already off to a bad start — Abigail Bowers (@abby_bowers8) December 2, 2018

Netflix is really removing Friends on January 1st and the only reason I have an account is to rewatch the same episodes of the show whenever I’m bored so I guess it’s time to cancel my subscription — sai (@Saisailu97) December 3, 2018

My reaction when I heard Friends is being taken off of Netflix on January 1st pic.twitter.com/QzUmaOFSKt — maddy reynolds (@maddyyyreynolds) December 3, 2018

Per Netflix.com, the show will cease streaming on Jan. 1, 2019, after four years on the service, leaving a hole the size of 230 episodes in the hearts of millions.

The news that “Friends” is leaving comes on the heels of AT&T announcing that the platform will launch with three levels of service in 2019.

There will be an “entry-level movie-focused” package, a “premium service” with original programming and blockbuster movies, and a third service that bundles content from the first two, plus a library of WarnerMedia and licensed content.