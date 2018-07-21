Someone Dubbed Seth Rogen's Chuckles Over The 'Friends' Laugh Track

So no one told you Seth Rogen’s distinctive laugh could completely change the way you watch “Friends.”
In a post that’s going viral, Twitter user Rory Strahan-Mauk swapped out the laugh track on the hit sitcom for actor/director Rogen’s characteristic chuckles. And, as is evident in the video below, it gives the gags and dialogue a totally different dimension:
Strahan-Mauk shared the clip online earlier this week. By early Saturday it had garnered almost 1 million views.
The video’s creator didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but his efforts have been noticed by Rogen ― who called the mashup “wonderful.”
Many other tweeters agreed: