07/21/2018 06:41 am ET

Someone Dubbed Seth Rogen's Chuckles Over The 'Friends' Laugh Track

Watching this version of the hit sitcom is a whole new experience.
By Lee Moran

So no one told you Seth Rogen’s distinctive laugh could completely change the way you watch “Friends.”

In a post that’s going viral, Twitter user Rory Strahan-Mauk swapped out the laugh track on the hit sitcom for actor/director Rogen’s characteristic chuckles. And, as is evident in the video below, it gives the gags and dialogue a totally different dimension:

Strahan-Mauk shared the clip online earlier this week. By early Saturday it had garnered almost 1 million views.

The video’s creator didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but his efforts have been noticed by Rogen ― who called the mashup “wonderful.”

Many other tweeters agreed:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Arts And Entertainment Twitter Media Friends Seth Rogen
