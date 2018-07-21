Someone Dubbed Seth Rogen's Chuckles Over The 'Friends' Laugh Track

So no one told you Seth Rogen’s distinctive laugh could completely change the way you watch “Friends.”

In a post that’s going viral, Twitter user Rory Strahan-Mauk swapped out the laugh track on the hit sitcom for actor/director Rogen’s characteristic chuckles. And, as is evident in the video below, it gives the gags and dialogue a totally different dimension:

changed the laugh track in friends to seth rogen pic.twitter.com/OEDfoeETeB — Rory Strahan-Mauk (@rorystrahanmauk) July 13, 2018

Strahan-Mauk shared the clip online earlier this week. By early Saturday it had garnered almost 1 million views.

The video’s creator didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but his efforts have been noticed by Rogen ― who called the mashup “wonderful.”

This is wonderful. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 19, 2018

Many other tweeters agreed:

Please I'd pay for a whole season of these — Pierre Ikonnikov (@pierreikonnikov) July 13, 2018

😂😂😂😂 it makes the acting look super awkward — Holly Raven (@HollyHoo) July 20, 2018

This is probably the best thing that's ever happened on the internet. This is the apex. — Gerphq (@Gerphq) July 19, 2018

This is actually pure gold @Sethrogen — Gregory Noordanus (@dutchmastergreg) July 19, 2018