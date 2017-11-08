From 30-Year Hobby To Finalist in Ireland's "2017 Dessert Outlet of The Year", Hear Miceal's Empowering Business Story and Success Principles

Q: Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing artisan ice cream making.

In my youth I was an Airborne Ranger. Afterwards, I served as Counsel in the United States Congress. My wife, Oksana Shadrina, was a senior HR Manager and Trainer with Vodafone Ukraine before Russia invaded a few years ago and wreaked havoc on the country and its people.

Fantastic Flavours Ice Cream Parlour grew out of my hobby making ice cream and Oksana’s background in human relations and customer service. We put our corporate and professional background to work making what we enjoy doing a success.

Q: What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

I left the States in 2008 and moved to Ireland. With the collapse of Wall Street, pension funds and the Irish economy in austerity mode – approaching 50 years of age – I needed to be creative to survive. Turning my 30-year hobby into a business was not only a necessity – but a logical step.

Q: What were the biggest initial hurdles to building your business and how did you overcome them?

We started Fantastic Flavours Ice Cream Parlour with only 500 Euros. I bought a second-hand ice cream freezer and cash register, a few days supplies and opened our doors. With the banking collapse in Europe, financing wasn’t available. We had to watch every penny and re-invest it daily to buy inventory.

We decorated the ice cream parlour item-by-item, progressively. Hanging my old baseball glove and lacrosse stick, an Irish hurley stick and local historic posters donated by the local printer got us going. It costs far more to do business this way – financially and in terms of image – but there were no options.

Q: How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Since we opened in 2013, we have named ‘One of Ireland’s Best Ice Cream Parlours’ by the Irish Independent, Taste Magazine, The Irish Sun, Get Out/Find Out and other food critics. We were just shortlisted for ‘Dessert Outlet of the Year’ for the Food Awards Ireland – 2017.

These are great accomplishments for a new business and we are justly proud of them. However, they mean nothing if tomorrow we open the doors and rest on our laurels. Success is measured on consistency-over-time. Delivering a superior ice cream, food and drinks with great service is what defined success means to us.

Irish Independent Fantastic Flavours Ice Cream Parlour as featured in “Irish Independent”.

Q: How do you differentiate yourself from others in the ice cream industry?

We make more than 42 flavours of ice cream, by hand, on-site, fresh daily. We use local producers so we can even trace our milk to its source. We buy from local shops and providers – even when wholesalers can give us a marginally better price – because keeping our community strong is not only a good ethic – its critical to our success.

We focus on customer service and engage with our customers. Fantastic Flavours Ice Cream Parlour isn’t just a café – its an experience to remember. We create memories that hopefully children will recall with their children who will then visit us for years to come.

Q: What would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking the ‘leap of faith’ into entrepreneurship?

Be prepared to embrace the oft-told mantras, “Edison tried unsuccessfully with the lightbulb 1,000 times – but 1,001 was magic!”. Entrepreneurship is about matching excellence, delivery and perseverance. A little humility is always helpful – no matter how many times a food critics writes that my ice cream is “one of the best in Ireland’ – at closing time – I still have to mop the floor, wash the dishes and clean the toilets.

Q: We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

Find a match between doing something viable that you love and something you are good at doing. One without the other only serves to undermine your chances for success.