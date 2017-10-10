From a unblemished weekend of golf to tragedy in California wine country

This past weekend I was blessed to cover the inaugural golf tournament christening the kickoff to the PGA season, the Safeway Open at the exemplary Silverado Resort. The dramatic backdrop of majestic Atlas Peak takes center stage during the week long event.

The pairing of wine and golf in the Napa Valley dates back to the 1960s. This past week golf aficionados converged onto the iconic Napa Valley for an opportunity to catch a glimpse of some of the world's greatest golfers during the Safeway Open.

The eventual winner, Brendan Steele rallied to win back to back titles, edging Tony Finau by two-strokes and Phil Mickelson and Chesson Hadley who finished three strokes back of Steele.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday evening I was toasting Steele on his victory. Shortly thereafter I jumped on my mountain bike and headed back to my Napa home. At 10 p.m. I smelled smoke but merely considered that nearby neighbors must have spent the evening barbecuing.

I woke up to my I-phone showing no service. I turned on the television only to be shocked then numbed to see the area that I just spent three fabulous days, at the esteemed Silverado Resort. Now, I’m viewing the surrounding area up in a sea of flames. How can this be?

Photo courtesy of Mercury News Today, a somber view of fires in the hills illuminating the surrounding area of Atlas Peak Fire in Napa,.

It's now day two, and fires continue to rage in full force throughout both Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino Counties.

The state of California is known for its mesmerizing open spaces the likes of awe-inspiring Yosemite to the year playground of scenic Lake Tahoe. Gorgeous California forests are now rampant with wildfires.

As Indian Summer arrives in Northern California in October, twelve fires are blazing throughout Northern California.

Scorching through lush, pictorial landscapes of the states most iconic wine country while annihilating hundreds of homes.

According to CNN the three fast-moving wildfires in the Napa area have now damaged over 100,000 acres, and counting with zero percent contained.

On a positive note, the winds appeared to have died down.

Indeed, a horrific turn of events from an extraordinary weekend of mingling with golf's elite to flames engulfing California’s most lauded immersion with wine.