From Chalk Paint Blogger To Business Owner

Cait was born to do something creative. After spending most of her youth working retail – she went to the next level working at a large retailers head office. As a design graduate she yearned for an outlet for her creativity.

In 2011 on a whim – she started a blog called MyHouseMyCanvas. She updated it off and on as she went through stages of her career and life. From home building to staging to diy – her blog covers a wide spectrum of home decor content.

When Cait discovered Annie Sloan Chalk Paint – she found her outlet. She was always able to make money with her creativity by salvaging furniture and doing some DIY. Her love of furniture and love of color made her excel from chalk paint diy to professional.

Her blog has been featured on the Home Depot’s site, decorating by Answers.com and more. The last few years she has worked on a limited custom schedule – but after careful planning she is about to launch House and Canvas.

House and Canvas is inspired by the blogs original name – it is now the new home of the DIY Blog as well as the future home of the online shop and information on the retail. By drawing on her experience as a designer, retailer and furniture restoration and professional chalk painter – Cait intends to combine this knowledge to create a unique blend of home decor, her one-of-a-kind furniture pieces and diy products.

Her design knowledge will help her excel in a competitive space. House and Canvas is about Cait’s eye for beauty and extensive knowledge of retail. The blend of paint with decor accessories is not often seen. A paint color will often bring a room together – but an accent piece will as well – having both in the same place makes sense.

Cait has hired a professional web development team who plan to have the site ready for January 2018. The website will ship to Canada and the US – selling every home decor, chalk style paint and diy product in the retail store.

“Cait came to me with a dream. With an online model im going to help her make that a reality. For me it seemed like a great opportunity in a competitive but lucrative space.” said Ryan who is head of Development. “I am not just a developer – I’m a business developer. Cait has a look that people want. We are starting to see things come together – the final product is going to be great – the products truly complement each other – you don’t picture someone buying home accents with chalk style paint or wood stain – but it work. She only wants to carry the best products that she would use in a room or in a project – I think people appreciate that high touch.”