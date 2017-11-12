From College Dropout To Six Figure E-comm Success: Ebenezer Moses Shares His Story About Launching Timeforabargin.com

Q: Tell me a little bit about your background and how you ended up starting your business.

My name is Ebenezer Moses. I was born and raised in a small town called Harrow in North West London. From a very young age I have always been able to use the computer and the internet, but never thought about actually making money from it. At age 16 I was introduced to eBay and Amazon by friend of mine as a way to earn some extra pocket money. Ever since then I haven’t looked back.

I have been selling on Ebay and Amazon for the last 10 years now but realized that in order for me to really be successful in e-commerce I needed to start my own website with products which is how Time For A Bargain came about.

Q: What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

I really like the fact that as an entrepreneur you own your day. You can chose what you want to do in the 24 hours available to you.

Q: What wisdom would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

Dig deep within yourself and find out why you really want to become an entrepreneur. Your main motivation should never really be about the money!

Q: What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

It definitely has to be Facebook Adverts. Over the summer in 2016 I watched a lot of videos on YouTube on how to generate traffic from Facebook. This as helped me immensely in generating warm traffic and converting them to sales on my website.

Q: How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Success to me is the day that I can tell my Mum she never has to work a day in her life again!