From College Student To Millionaire Founder of Web Services Company Before Age 30

Hi Ghazanfar! I’m excited to be interviewing you today about your path to success and wealth as an entrepreneur. Please share with our readers what made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

My aim was to become independent so I decided to be my own boss. The best part about my journey is that I achieved financial freedom within 5 years and became a millionaire in my 20's.

Wow! Becoming a millionaire your 20s is definitely something to be proud of. I bet you have a lot of wisdom to share based on your real world experience of what works and what doesn’t in terms of scaling up. What were the biggest initial hurdles to building your business and how did you overcome them?

There were lot of difficulties in the beginning with starting my business. In 2011, I was a full time student. It was not easy launching a company on college kid’s budget.

But, I worked hard, was frugal, invested wisely, and achieved my initial financial goals. That really gave me the confidence to branch out even more. I started building a team of consultants who were willing to grind it out and built something incredible from the ground up. I officially launched my company “Webscare” in October 2012.

You are truly a trailblazer! Congratulations on the success. What are 3 best practice tips you can share with our readers as it relates to your industry?

There are lot of tips for SEO (search engine optimization) and the website industry. I’ll share my 3 top tips with you:

Things take time , work gradually and seriously on your projects There is no miracle in the SEO industry.

Stay current on latest trends and breaking news in your industry.

Set goals, prioritize and dedicated your efforts towards its completion.

Ghazanfar Hussain, CEO and Founder of WebsCare Inc.

Such wise words spoken like a true CEO. Thanks for those tips. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Success is something that makes you happy, makes you feel that you are the best. Success is the inner joy that you experience when you’ve worked hard on a project and finally see it come into fruition.

As an SEO Expert, how do you differentiate yourself from others in your industry?

I prefer quality over quantity. Whenever I am presented with an opportunity where my quantity may be higher and yield more profits, I choose to go with quality first. I only take on accounts that I can give 110% to. Your reputation is everything. Its what precedes you.

Being in the world of SEO and web data, how do you think technology will affect the way we do business 10 years from now?

Technology is changing rapidly day by day, so we must be aware of the latest trends in our industry to compete with upcoming challenges.

Technology is definitely its own self-evolving machine. And how can you be reached if someone is interested in your products or services?

Anyone can reach me on my email ghaz@webscare.com or visit my website to schedule a call by visiting www.webscare.com.