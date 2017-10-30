From College Student to Overnight MTV Star: Shanny Lonn Talks Success, Self-Love and Fame

Hi Shanny Lonn! I’m excited to hear your story today. I watched your music video on YouTube. Can you tell the readers a little bit about your background and how you ended up making your music video?

I started to record music when I was at Long Beach City College. We made the music video for Donut Swag and it went viral. MTV asked me permission to put a clip of Donut Swag on their show called “Clickbait”. I don’t have a manager I promote all on my own. The key to success is to keep promoting and never give up.

Nice! That must have been very exciting to get a call from MTV. I totally agree that never giving up is the key to success. How do you differentiate yourself from other Millennials who are making music and charting their path in the music industry?

Most pop stars like to party and do drugs. I’m really into sobriety and I promote it a lot on my social media which is rare for a pop star nowadays. I promote plus size acceptance and body positivity a lot. I try to keep my lyrics positive. My friends support me very much.

That’s great that you promote self-love through your platform. As well as sobriety. It seems that you have a strong support system, which is important as you keep rising in your career. Who are you most inspired by in the music industry?

I’d say a musician who inspires me the most is Inger Lorre from the rock band The Nymphs. She is very supportive of my career and she’s always releasing CDs and music on iTunes. Everything about her is inspiring.

Are there other musicians who you enjoy listening to?

Other singers I like are Meghan Trainor, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, and the rock band called L7.

Awesome! I grew up listening to Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys. I believe that philanthropy is important. Everyone should have a cause that they support. If you had to pick a charity to give to, who would it be and why?

I would donate to domestic violence victims and RAINN.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. I support domestic violence organizations as well. Social media has made it possible for people to support each and connect from all around the world. How do you think technology will affect the way we do business 10 years from now?

I think social media is an excellent way for a musician to promote! Thank God for YouTube. It has allowed to reach thousands of people in a short amount of time.

Social media has really evolved over the past 10 years and will continue to grow as we progress in the world. And Shanny how can you be reached if someone is interested in connecting with you or watching your music video?

You can reach me on Instagram @shannylonn. My YouTube video is available here: https://youtu.be/8CV-fl1Whbw