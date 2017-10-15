From Door Knocking To Island Hopping

How Persistence Paid Off For Millennial Entrepreneur Balazs W. Kardos

It seems like everyone wants to work online these days. The lure of the laptop lifestyle appeals whether you dream of working from a beach on an exotic island or just work in your pyjamas from your couch at home. Who doesn’t dream of time freedom, location freedom, financial freedom, and the freedom to design your life around your family and your values, instead of the other way around? In this age of incredible abundance, most people are still nowhere close to financial freedom and have few ideas of how to improve their situation. Most people still feel stuck in the rat race and most entrepreneurs starting a business won't make it past the first year or two.

There are many ways to make money these days, especially online, but to start a truly successful business, you need to know what you are looking for. And sometimes just the right thing for your new business idea might be sitting right in front of your eyes. Or even on your kitchen counter.

I recently caught up with Balazs W. Kardos to chat about his journey from unskilled laborer to spearheading a successful business that impacts people around the globe, selling a product that changed Balazs’ health conditions years before he even thought about selling it. Not only is he working to get this device in the hands of those that need it at scale, but he’s also coaching entrepreneurs all around the world to design the businesses and lives they love.

These days Balazs spends a lot of his time traveling the world with his wife Margaret, a big grin on his face, but his journey didn’t start there.

Balazs’ family immigrated from Hungary to Canada when he was a young boy. His parents both got jobs where they worked long and hard every month just to make ends meet. They wanted him to go to college so he could move up the economic ladder, but he just couldn't picture it for himself. He didn’t know exactly what he wanted just yet, but he knew he had big dreams and spending all of his time and money on schooling wasn’t a part of it.

Balazs may have been dreaming big, but he had no idea how to start, so after high school, he went straight to work in a series of low paying, labor intensive jobs. Not only had he found himself smack in the middle of doing what he didn’t want to do, but on top of all that one day he was injured in a work-related accident with a saw and lost the tip of his right index finger at the top knuckle. Most of us rarely think about how much the top knuckle of a single finger affects our ability to do fine motor tasks, but Balazs found out. It affected his ability to write, type, and play his favorite sport, football. He knew there had to be a better way than literally risking limbs and digits for money and he realized that what he was currently doing wasn’t anywhere close to what he wanted to be doing ten to twenty years from now. Balazs was ready to use his mind more than his muscles, and he was ready to get his dream back on track. He turned to sales and tried his hand as a salesman only to find that sales were no walk in the park either. He spent long days cold calling prospects, going door-to-door in the rain, and learning to deal with a lot of rejection at first. Enough that the average person probably would have quit, but not Balazs.

During this time he also learned about network marketing. This was where Balazs saw the most potential because he saw the leverage that was possible and realized he could earn money from the work of others while helping them accomplish their goals in the process. He also loved the team building aspect and the way he was able to build amazing relationships with people in the industry that he still cherishes today, many of them that he’s helped achieve meteoric levels of success. But there were a few things about network marketing that didn’t sit well with him, mainly the pressure to sell hard to friends and family, and the way new sellers have to spend an arm and a leg upfront just to wind up with a garage full of protein powder they’ll never use. Another issue Balazs saw was that the average person getting into network marketing was struggling to get any results while sacrificing all their time on the business, something Balazs knew he wanted to help fix. How often does this happen? Probably a lot more than most network marketing companies would like to admit.

“One reason the failure rate is so high in this industry is that people are not taught the right mindset, sales and communication skills needed to succeed up front. When that happens, the work feels like a constant grind, especially if you don’t know how to set up and automate the systems you need to make most of the work passive. Also, if you promote low-cost products, you’ll make low commissions, so you have to make a lot of sales to make a living. It makes everything much harder than it needs to be.” said Balazs.

On the subject of selling hard to family and friends, Balazs said, “If you push products hard onto family and friends, it can impact relationships or even ruin them entirely. You don’t want to alienate your family and friends, and if you’re running your business the right way, you’ll have so many customers coming in from all over the place that you won’t even have to worry about pitching mom and dad in the first place. It can also give you a false sense of financial success if they buy once to support you but don’t really want the products you sell. And if that is your only tactic, what happens when you run out of that friends and family network?”

All of this was percolating in Balazs' mind as he learned to sell door to door, by phone, and through network marketing. He learned how difficult and soul destroying it can be to do hundreds of cold calls a day. And how footsore and discouraged you can get knocking on door after door in neighborhood after neighborhood, getting doors slammed in your face. But he was determined to make a better life for himself, and he knew there was a better way, so he persisted. Slowly an idea started to emerge for a new way to take the best parts of network marketing while getting rid of things everybody hated about it.

“I loved so many aspects of the industry. Like how anyone could create the lifestyle of their dreams, no matter where they came from or what they did before. But I wanted to eliminate the negatives that created the stigma around network marketing. I knew if I could do that, I could help a lot more people turn that dream life into a reality with a business they enjoy that supports it.” Balazs said.

The funny part about this story is that it wasn’t until he stood in his kitchen one day, pouring himself a glass of water from the water ionizer his mother bought for him five years earlier, that he suddenly realized that this product could be exactly what his dream business sold. After all, it was the product that turned his health around when nothing else worked.

Balazs’ water ionizer was a high-end Kangen Water purification system that his mother ordered from Japan to help with the unexplained GI symptoms that had plagued Balazs since childhood and through most of his life. For many years he experienced alternating constipation and diarrhea, along with cramping and chronic abdominal pain (all while working dangerous physical labor jobs and stressing about making his business work, mind you). At one point they even resorted to surgery and had his gallbladder removed, yet his symptoms persisted. It wasn’t until his mother bought this system and Balazs started drinking the water and showering with the water as well that the GI symptoms diminished and then disappeared. Balazs and his mother were already telling people they knew about the health benefits of the water system, but suddenly he realized that this could be the core product of his new business.

Today, Balazs runs his business online full time, not only selling the water system that helped him so much but also by leveraging a 90% done-for-you sales system for network marketers. Instead of knocking on doors, bugging family, friends and making cold calls, Balazs has a team of thousands around the world making mostly passive income while living the lives of their dreams.

Balazs loves helping other people find the financial freedom he has found for himself and his family through this system that now supports his dream lifestyle. The fact that the product he sells also makes people healthier and keeps them safe from the pharmaceuticals and chemicals found in pretty much all tap water in Canada and the US, makes him feel even better. Health, wealth, and freedom are now the core of his vision for himself and everyone that he impacts through his work.