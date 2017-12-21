Today we interview Hazel Herrington. Hazel is a Celebrity Interviewer, International Speaker, Business Coach, Serial Entrepreneur, Advocate for Social and Economic Empowerment and recognized Philanthropist who has empowered more than 35,000 people in Southern Africa.

Woman Entrepreneur Hazel Herrington.

Hi Hazel. Thanks for sharing your personal story with our readers. Please tell us a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing your field.

My name is Hazel Herrington and I am an International Speaker, Serial Entrepreneur, Business Coach, Empowerment Strategist, accomplished business leader and recognised philanthropist from Zimbabwe residing in Australia. I am also the founder of "Destiny Arise" and “I Am Bible Distribution”; two charities that have been instrumental in the empowerment and education of more than 20,000 people in Zimbabwe through various business workshops, feeding programs and educational programs.

I am very passionate about equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills they need to start and grow their business. In Zimbabwe alone, I have educated and empowered thousands of people to start small businesses and come out of poverty.

As a keynote speaker, I travel globally to inspire entrepreneurs to start and grow their pwn business. I’ve shared the stage with celebrities such as Hollywood actors Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen, Bret Michaels, Gene Simmons, Christie Brinkley, John Travolta, Billionaires, Millionaires and Business Tycoons Nido Quebin, George Ross former advisor to Donald Trump, Steve Wozniak the co-founder of Apple, TV Personality Bethenny Frankel, Vanilla Ice, JT Foxx the No 1 Wealth Coach, Jay Abraham, Patrice Motsepe Africa’s first black billionaire, Property tycoon Hugh Hilton the Co-founder of Alvarez & Marshal Capital Real Estate and South African billionaire Jenna Clifford.

As a serial entrepreneur and I have also owned a restaurant, clothing store, book shop and hair extension business.

Wow Hazel! You have quite the track record and list of accomplishments. Congratulations on all your success. What made you take the leap into entrepreneurship?

I took the leap into entrepreneurship, because the salary I was earning wasn’t enough for me to live the lifestyle that I wanted or to pay my bills. I was struggling to make ends meet and constantly borrowing money. But, most importantly I had a passion to empower others and without money or the knowledge and skills I was unable to do so. So I decided to take a different path then just working a job and begin my journey into entrepreneurship.

I admire your ambition and courage to chart unknown waters because you knew that there was something greater out in the world waiting for you to just discover. What were the biggest initial hurdles to starting a business and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenges I faced was overcoming my fears of leaving my job. My job provided the security I needed of a regular income and kept me in my comfort zone. Other fears included fear of the unknown, fear of what people would say and fear of failure if I started my own business. Actually, when I told some of my family members that I wanted to start my own business they laughed at me, because they thought it was unachievable. But I remained focused on my vision and started my first business as a Christian book store called Throne Room, which led me to open a clothing store, a hair Extension shop in a neighbouring country and a restaurant.

You have learned many lessons along the way to your success I’m sure. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to starting a business?

Sadly, fear has hindered many people from fulfilling their destinies and venturing out and starting their own business. That is why I started my business coaching career. I also ventured into the coaching business, because I am passionate about equipping people with the knowledge and skills they need to become economically independent and self-sufficient. When you are equipped with tools necessary to generate your own income, then you can create a plan to come out of poverty. That is why I am an advocate for social and economic empowerment.

And how do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Success to me is not just about money, but discovering your reason for existence and using it for the betterment of society. In other words, we are all created to contribute to society and when we walk in our purpose we find the greatest fulfillment.

I owe a big thanks to my mentor and coach JT Foxx.

Thank you Hazel, for taking the time to share your passions and wisdom with us today. Best wishes to you in 2018 and beyond!