From Getting off the Ground to Getting Acquired, My Startup Experience Taught Me These 5 Valuable Lessons

The lessons of starting, scaling, and ultimately exiting companies in the tech industry has been extremely influential in how we have approached the starting, operating, and scaling of Tech for Campaigns.

In my case, that was founding, scaling, and then selling TalentBin, a recruiting software company, to Monster Worldwide.

Some lessons from that:

Just Start: When you see what you think could be a missed opportunity, and you’re excited about potentially addressing it, just go for it. But do so in a minimally viable way - you don’t have to start out building the end-all-be-all solution, but instead can start incrementally.

In the case of Tech for Campaigns, the initial spark of an idea occurred to Jessica while she was running - and she happened to be in the right place, having recently volunteered for the Hillary for America campaign where she saw lots of eager tech industry participants who wanted to get involved but were turned away because the campaign was fully staffed. So she saw there was “supply” - people eager to get involved. Also, she had previously run a recruiting marketplace in the form of Founder Dating - so she had an inkling that a marketplace could solve this problem.

Rather than running off and going into a cave to build this for months, we started very minimally: A Google Form Survey gauging interest in the tech community asking “Would you spend five hours a week volunteering your skills with an assigned campaign over two months?” That’s it. We wanted to see if there was indeed generalized “supply.” Turns out there was, in that we got 1,000+ signups in short order!

When you see something, and you’re excited, jump at it.

Make Sure The Problem You’re Solving Actually Exists: That said, “just start” doesn’t mean “just start blindly building things.” You need to make sure that the problem you’re solving actually exists.

In the case of Tech for Campaigns this took the form of dozens of “customer development” calls with dozens of “demand” - would be “customers” - that is, campaign strategists, campaign managers, existing digital consultants, candidates who had won office, and candidates who had lost their races.

Based on this research, it became clear in a hurry that not only was there a gap in the market, but specifically that this gap was felt most distinctly down ticket in state house, local, and low end federal races. All of which informed.

People often think that the Silicon Valley likes to show up and beat their chest about “we’re here to save you.” A lot of this is driven by PR bluster. True technology innovation is about solving problems that actually exist in a way that benefits large audiences by listening intently to their needs.

Pay Attention That Your Prototype Is Working: Once you know the problem is indeed there, and you have a hypothesis for how to fix it, the first step of course is to deploy that. But by no means is that going to be the final form - it’s just the first shot. But in order to know if indeed you are solving the problem you have validated, you have to be eyes wide open as to whether things are working, or not.

In the case of Tech for Campaigns, the earliest versions of project teams were interfacing more heavily with campaign strategists, who themselves are overwhelmed with a million things to do. Based on this we added a “Team Lead” concept for each team (a volunteer) and then a Tech for Campaigns project manager (who sits across many concurrent projects) to streamline this. Suddenly there was less confusion, and better feedback into the central organization.

Now we know that Tech for Campaigns works great from other metrics like “renewal rate” of campaigns (campaigns sign up for additional projects after their initial four to eight week projects are concluded) and of volunteers - who frequently jump back into the fray requesting a new project to work on.

Focus On Opportunities of Leverage: You can’t solve all problems at once, so look for places where you can be most valuable. In the case of TalentBin, we were a dramatically better way of doing technical recruiting than LinkedIn Recruiter, the then industry standard. We could have spread into other verticals, but instead, we doubled down there, knowing that we could invest in features and go to market/marketing efforts that paid double dividends by sticking to that swim lane.

The same is true at Tech for Campaigns, where we know exactly what we do: provide digital SWAT teams on a project-based basis to progressive campaigns who otherwise can’t get access to those resources - particularly down ticket campaigns. And though we get approached by people who would like those resources for this NGO, or to build this one-off thing, we are really good at saying “Thanks, but that’s not something we can be great at.” We do build technology where it can be re-used again and again in campaigns - like fundraising scraping scripts, and other custom tech - but only in the case that we know it will be generalizable across dozens of races.

Scale When You Know It’s Working: One thing the tech industry seems to be obsessed with is “scaling.” So much so that folks frequently, when pressed for a definition, can’t answer the question what it actually means.

Scaling up means taking what is already working (which we defined above), and ramping up the units of production - whether that means more sales and customer success reps (in the case with TalentBin), or more campaigns and volunteers, in the case of Tech for Campaigns.

In our case, we know that it’s working, as defined above, which is why Tech for Campaigns is seeking to scale from the current fifty-plus projects that we’ve executed on to 500 across the 2018 cycle. This is why we are running a crowdfunding campaign that is specifically focused on funding full time staff to execute that scale up.