From Med School to Entrepreneur: How Matin Became 'The Matin'

Starting a business is not for the faint of heart. But if you are willing to take risks and pursue your passions, then the rewards can be beyond satisfying and very profitable. One extraordinary millennial entrepreneur shares the lessons he’s learned, challenges he’s faced, and doors of opportunity that opened to him along the way.

Matin M. - Partner at iStudios Media

His inspirational story chronicles how he went from a med school student in a highly competitive program to following his dreams of launching his own tech startup to eventually becoming a partner at one of the fastest growing marketing firms in Phoenix, AZ called iStudios Media. All while he’s still eligible to be on his parents’ insurance.

Here’s his story.

Hi Matin! Thank you for allowing me to interview you today. Please tell me and my readers a little bit about your background and how you ended up choosing the medical field.

Out of high school I was accepted into the NEOMED BS/MD program, an accelerated program that allows you to complete your bachelor’s degree in two years and have a direct entry into medical school.

Entry was very competitive and the workload challenging. While it was a big honor to be accepted and attend the program, I knew my decision to go into the medical field wasn’t based on my true passions. More so, it was because of societal stereotypes and the sense of prestige that comes from being a doctor.

I shadowed physicians, volunteered in hospitals, and witnessed the joy on patients’ faces when we administered a cure. The intrinsic reward I felt from this work is the main reason why I decided to become a physician.

Wow! That’s understandable to want to choose a stable, solid career path such as the medical field. We will always need doctors. So, what made you take the leap of faith into entrepreneurship?

I dreamed of being an entrepreneur ever since I was in middle school. The challenge for me was that I saw so few people become successful as entrepreneurs.

I took the ‘leap of faith’ when I was only 19 years old. I began a tech startup company known as iMods and had investors, hired developers, and managed it full-time for one year. My decision to become an entrepreneur cost me my seat in medical school.

Something within me believed that I could thrive outside of the medical field.

While everyone around me was telling me that the chances were one in a million, I believed (and still do) that I am that one in a million.

I’d ask myself, “Why can’t I be one of the ones who makes it?”

You’re so right – if we believe in something then we should go for it! Why can’t you be one of the ones who succeeds? I always say that “we shouldn’t give too much weight to comments from those who don’t take risks themselves.” What drove you to keep going?

My desire to succeed drove me to work very hard, commit long hours, and put nothing but excellence into my projects.

I had amazing experiences managing iMods. We were featured in dozens of articles all over the world in over 7 languages. We had hundreds of people sign-up and test the beta.

By taking a risk and following my dreams, I learned that nothing ventured is nothing gained. All and all, the journey and lessons were an invaluable experience of how tech startups work. It made me into the businessman I am today.

What happened after iMod?

After that experience, I applied again to medical school and gained an acceptance to a school which I attended for one year. To say it was challenging would be an understatement. Medical school is hard. But thankfully with the help of God, I was able to get through the first year.

It was at the end of the year that I began feeling the void you get when you aren’t pursuing your heart’s desires; when you let negative self-talk creep in. I kept thinking that maybe I wasn’t that one in a million, because iMod didn’t become as big as I had hoped and dreamed.

In August 2017, I decided to give entrepreneurship another try. Now a year later, I’ve gained confidence and proven to myself that I am capable of success as I define it. Once I began to land clients and have them tell me how great I was at getting their business results with my marketing strategies, I then realized that I made the right choice.

I’m so happy to hear that you decided to give entrepreneurship another try. Think about it: where would your clients be without you? You’ve learned so much by launching your own start-up that you’d make a great mentor and consultant. What were the biggest hurdles to building your business the second time around and how did you overcome them?

Right now I am a partner at a Full Stack Marketing firm.

My clients respect and value my work. I have equity in two startups in exchange for my help and services. Currently, I’m working on my own app, which will redefine how people approach finding restaurants, entertainment, and activities to do in their own cities and around the country.

I am also writing a book to outline my journey throughout this past year. The workload is more than anything I’ve ever undertaken at this point in my life.

The biggest challenge for me has been my work/life balance, because it is totally unbalanced right now (LOL). I get tunnel vision sometimes when it comes to work. I don’t always allow myself time to have fun with friends, play games, and fully enjoy holidays like I want to. But I know that the sacrifices and seeds I’m planting now, will sprout and bear the fruits of my labor in the long run.

You have so much wisdom! The fruits of your labor will most definitely pay you back before you know it. What was the biggest business mistake you made and what did you do to learn from it?

I made many mistakes and I will continue making them. That is what trial and error is all about. With iMods, when I saw the outcome was less than what I had envisioned, I felt that I was a failure as an entrepreneur.

My biggest mistake at the time was caving into my fears, looking at my business setbacks as failure instead of a step in the right direction, and continuing on to medical school.

If you pursue entrepreneurship you have to be okay taking hits. You have to be okay with both the success and failures; and seeing your peers advance past you using the traditional pathways.

It can take time to have a business breakthrough, but when it does happen it will have made the whole journey well worth it.

Matin M. is contemplative as he sits by the bridge and serene water.

I understand that it can be hard to go against the grain and do something outside of your comfort zone. What would you say to someone who came to you for advice about taking the ‘leap of faith’ into entrepreneurship?

I would tell them that it isn’t something that you haphazardly do.

Only do it if you are willing to fail;

if you are okay with hearing criticism from everyone around you;

if you are okay experiencing years of struggle and constant uphill battles;

if you are okay never making it even.

If you are okay with having success on your own terms then take the leap!

For me, the pursuit within itself is what lights me up every day. If you can’t enjoy the journey, you won’t make it.

Great advice. We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

I would say it is good to find something you’re good at and establish yourself in that one business so that you can fall back on a source of income before you branch yourself too thin into other ventures.

Make sure, however, that anything you pursue you have some level of interest in doing.

I believe that the path to success is different for everyone. Especially because people define success differently. What would you say was the single most influential factor in your business’ success?

I am not afraid of trying. That within itself is the reason I am doing so well in the marketing space. I have many competitors, but I know that marketing is my strength and I am confident in my skills.

I am not afraid of presenting my offer and charging my worth based on the results I repeatedly get clients. Any marketer who doesn’t have confidence in themselves is doomed!

Now I’m going to get a little personal here if you don’t mind. Who is your hero and why?

My heroes are my parents, because they raised me in a home where I felt loved and supported. They don’t understand my choice to pursue entrepreneurship over med school, but they do want to see me happy in my life pursuits.

My parents are my heros too! Both of them support my entrepreneurial side. I am a student of the business world, as I’m sure you are too. What 3 books would you recommend every entrepreneur read?

My top three books I suggest every entrepreneur read are: Blue Ocean Strategy, The Millionaire Mind, and Zero to One.

Oh yes! Those are great books. I’ve read Millionaire Mind but not the other two. I’ll have to order them from Amazon ASAP (lol). What do you do to recharge when you are feeling drained?

I love reading! It forces me to have to clear my mind and focus on the plot. It is a great stress reliever, because I am not thinking about workload, deadlines, etc. I also enjoy walking and listening to music that I find relevant to my life.

Self-care and destressing from work is so important to your longevity as a business owner and consultant. I’m glad you see the importance and find the time to unwind. What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

I live by the mantra taught to me by Les Brown, “I won’t stop until I win!”

Motivational speaker and Author Les Brown.

Hoo-rah! Wow! We share the same love of Les Brown I see, haha! He is such a passionate entrepreneur, I love it. Can you give our readers a more in-depth picture of what your business is all about and how you help your clients?

At iStudios Media we do Full Stack Marketing. That means we look at brands holistically and approach marketing with a strategy that takes into consideration all of the online presence of the company. That includes their website, social media, creation of video/photo content, growth of organic content and reach, SEO, amongst other things.

We have a team of video producers, photographers, Instagram influencers, web developers, graphic designers, business strategists, and subject matter experts who share their knowledge in order to help others grow.

Upon signing up a client, we spend a few days researching who they are, who their competitors are, and we set a plan to help them reach realistic growth goals. What sets us apart is that we provide all these services on a monthly subscription at a low cost that effectively makes us unmatched in Phoenix.

Contact iStudios Media today for your complimentary, no obligation full stack marketing consultation.

Such a robust team of experts at iStudios Media all working together for your clients’ success. You are like a one stop shop for marketing - Amazing! How can you be reached if someone is interested in you working with you?

They can reach us by contacting us at info@istudios.media, hitting me up on Instagram @the_matin, checking out our website www.istudios.media, or by giving us a call.

We do free initial consultation sessions to make sure we are a good match for you before we accept to work with you. We are all about transparency. If we feel we can or can’t help, we will be upfront about it either. If we can, then we provide an outline of the proposed strategy before even getting started.

Thank you so much for all of the wisdom you’ve shared with me and my readers. It was a pleasure interviewing you. I look forward to keeping up with your journey.