7 months…because I missed 6…

Time is flying by…7 months is now officially closer to her first birthday than to the day she was born. That fact alone, stopped me in my tracks. Which got me thinking…

The other day I was reading GG’s anticipation of birth post and I couldn’t get over reading the things I already knew before she even came out, and how much more true they now were, now that she is here. How well I knew her even then…I wrote in that post that she loved: her Dada’s voice, music and singing in the car, food…which all are still true!

The connection we had from the moment she started to grow, is undeniable. I knew her from the second she became ours and started becoming her-

GG still loves:

-Hearing her Dada’s voice

-Loud music in the car, and her Mama singing along

-Watching people eat

-Moving…constantly

-Traveling, she is the best travel buddy and loves being in the car

How did I know all of this, without even having ‘met’ her? It reminds me that as Mamas we innately know exactly who our babies are and what they need to thrive, to grow, to succeed…from the very beginning.

And at this point, 7 months later, all I can say, is that I can not wait for what’s next, for who she is still becoming every day…

For, I already know so much.

Love,