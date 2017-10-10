From US Wheat to a Sweet Japanese Treat

Japanese baking executives learn about the process of ensuring quality wheat. [Image: NDWC]

By Savannah Shih, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a graduate student of Asian Studies at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on October 10, 2017.

Sweet pastries and delicious breads are quintessential treats throughout Japan. To make these goodies, Japan imports most of its wheat, purchasing more wheat from the United States than any other country. The first delegation of Japanese baking industry representatives recently visited North Dakota to learn more about how American wheat is grown. In early September, US Wheat Associates (UWA) and the North Dakota Wheat Commission (NDWC) hosted executives from the four largest Japanese baking companies.

Though Japanese delegations of millers often travel to North Dakota, it is unusual for baking industry executives themselves to visit. Through their visit, the Japanese representatives were able to better understand the intricate process for producing high quality wheat and assess this year’s US crop. The North Dakotan farmers were equally eager to meet with the Japanese executives and learn what happens to their wheat after it is sent to Japan.

According to the NDWC, Japan already imports about 185 million bushels of wheat each year, with 55% coming from the United States. North Dakota’s exports to Japan are valued at $299 million annually and support almost 3000 jobs, with agricultural exports alone worth $286 million.