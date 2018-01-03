From Weapons to Wine

A few years ago, I found myself in the midst of a unique opportunity while location scouting in Chile. It began on the plane trip from Miami to Santiago, where I struck up a conversation with a nice gentleman that was sitting near me. Of course, we exchanged the typical travel small talk – What do you do? What brings you to Chile? Where are you from? The man was intrigued by my broad spectrum of careers and subsequently offered me some eye-opening suggestions on places and things to do in his rich and vast country of Chile.

Mehdy Ghannad Santa Cruz Vineyard

As he politely began to describe a hidden gem called Santa Cruz, I took his valuable knowledge to paper, so that I too could find this magical place. Santa Cruz, he said, is located in the wine region about two hours south of Santiago. Being that I had not figured out this part of my trip and that Chile is known worldwide for having some of the best wines, I decided that Santa Cruz sounded like a perfect pin-drop for my adventure. To top it off, the gentleman kindly offered to put me in contact with a friend who might be interested in organizing a sponsored trip for a travelling journalist like myself. With the thought of an amazing new location swirling in my head, I gladly took the man’s business card and told him that I would stay in touch.

Santa Cruz Hotel Carlos Cardoen

A few days later, I reached out to the gentleman via email and he quickly responded with more information on the wine region of the Coachella Valley and of course his friend’s name and contact information, Carlos Cardoen. Before I made contact, I wanted to see if I could find some information about Carlos Cardoen so I googled him. Immediately, I was blasted by stark headlines of articles from various publications that included in their titles “Arms Dealer,” “Sale of Bombs to Iraq,” “ Wanted by Interpol,” and “Indicted by the US.” There were even pictures of him shaking hands with the infamous Saddam Hussein. Further research uncovered that Mr. Cardoen designed and invented the cluster bomb. Talk about your mind being blown, no pun intended. I honestly was not sure if I should contact him after absorbing all this information about his past.

Mehdy Ghannad Santa Cruz Hotel Museum

My curiosity got the best of me; I could not resist reaching out to him as I had to find out more. I quickly logged into Skype and dialed the number. What I did not expect was such an accommodating and gentle voice on the other end. He was actually really excited to hear from me. This man so far did not seem like someone who was wanted by Interpol or could have manufactured a firecracker, let alone the cluster bomb. As we began to speak more about all he has created in his hometown of Santa Cruz, he offered to sponsor a trip to visit his hotel and the region for a few days. I paused for a bit before I replied, as I had to take some time to process all this. I coudn’t resist, I accepted the invitation. Unfortunately, Mr. Cardoen did express regret that he would not be in Santa Cruz during my stay, as he will be at his other home on the island of Chiloe, entertaining Oscar Wilde’s grandson. So I thanked him and hopped on a bus to Santa Cruz.

Mehdy Ghannad Santa Cruz Hotel Exterior

As I pulled up to the Hotel Santa Cruz Plaza, I was immediately taken aback by the Spanish, almost Colonial-style exterior of the hotel. The interior décor was also just as remarkable. It was a flood of visual representations of Chile’s culture and traditions, rendered delicately into every piece of furniture, painting, architecture and artwork. This same attention to detail was also infused throughout the hotel and its rich amenities such as a fully equipped spa, a welcoming pool amidst lush gardens, an outside bar under a traditional Rapa Nui hut and a Las Vegas style casino. Something I had never seen in all of my travels was a museum on the same grounds of a hotel. From ancient arts and crafts, dinosaur fossils, printing presses, and 19th century rail equipment, to my absolute favorite— a life-size replica and exhibit dedicated to the thirty-three Chilean miners— the Colchagua Museum had it all. I spent hours upon hours marveling at all the exhibits.

Mehdy Ghannad DeLorean at the Santa Cruz Winery

A twenty-minute from the hotel, in the heart of the charming Lolol valley, is where I found Mr. Cardoen’s winery. Nestled at the bottom of the entrance houses over 50 vintage cars from the 1890’s through the 1980’s, depicting the automotive engineering evolution. On display included a fully functional Ford Model T with a hand crank, a Ferrari 512, a GT Porsche 928, a Chilean classic Citronetas, and an actual DeLorean, equipped with the “Flux Capacitor” that was used in the Back to the Future movies.

Mehdy Ghannad Santa Cruz Winery

Now on to wine! Vina Santa Cruz produces aromatic Cabernet, citrusy Sauvignon blancs, and a smooth rosé-Naturally, I tried them all. A cable car elevated me to the top of one of the many hills in the valley, to take in the awe-inspiring and picturesque views of the winery and the surrounding rolling hills. Also atop the hill, I was able to tour replicas of the dwellings that inhabited the indigenous Chilean nations of the Mapuche, Aymara, and Rapa Nui.

Pastel de Choclo