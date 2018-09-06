'Frozen' Actor Snatches Trump Flag From Audience Member During Curtain Call

Bruce Glikas via Getty Images Caissie Levy and Patti Murin take their opening-night curtain call at Disney's musical "Frozen" in March.

Cold may not bother the cast of “Frozen” on Broadway, but a Donald Trump supporter certainly did during an unexpectedly political curtain call for the kid-friendly show.

While the cast took bows after Wednesday night’s performance, a front-row audience member sporting a “Make America Great Again” visor decided to start waving a “Trump 2020″ flag.

Actor Timothy R. Hughes, who plays the Troll King in the Broadway adaptation of the blockbuster Disney musical, was having absolutely none of it, however. Hughes snatched the flag from onstage, disposed of it quickly and continued his bows.

Some asshole decided to hold up a Trump flag @FrozenBroadway 🙃 pic.twitter.com/P6Uwl6Vh2G — Matt (@broadway_4me) September 6, 2018

Hughes later explained his intervention on Instagram and refused to apologize to the “disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform.”

“What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag??” Hughes wrote alongside a video of the incident. “How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?

“Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway,” he concluded.

Instead of internalizing the message of the show’s anthem, “Let It Go,” the Trump supporter apparently stood outside the theater after the show threatening to sue if he was not given back the flag, according to a fellow theatergoer.

He disrupted bows at @FrozenBroadway tonight with a giant Trump 2020 flag in the front row. a cast member snatched the flag. Here he is pouting and threatening to sue if he doesn’t get his flag back. This is a children’s show, people. pic.twitter.com/iQUAtQqsbs — Joy Rosenthal יוכבד (@TheBroadwayWiz) September 6, 2018

The Great White Way took a stand on the Trump administration a week after the 2016 election when then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence took in a performance of “Hamilton.”

Pence received the expected boos upon his arrival, but the cast used the opportunity to deliver an impassioned plea that quickly went viral about the administration working “on behalf of all of us.”