05/03/2018 05:46 am ET

Frozen Margarita Recipes That'll Silence The Shamers

“There’s no shame in frozen cocktails.” Damn right there isn't.
By Kristen Aiken
Make your own frozen margaritas next time you have a craving.
If you’ve ever felt a nagging sense of shame every time you crave a frozen margarita, you shouldn’t. But statements like these may be the reason you feel that way: 

“There’s no shame in frozen cocktails.”

“Purists disdain frozen margaritas.”

Frozen cocktails carry a good deal of baggage in the cultural imagination. ... Your first vision at the mention of ‘frozen cocktail’ is that of a rotating slushie machine, dispensing candy-pink blends of cheap booze and artificially flavored mixers into plastic palm-tree-shaped novelty glasses.”

If you want a frozen margarita, don’t let the naysayers stop you. Make your own damn frozen margarita and enjoy every last icy crystal. There are just a few things to keep in mind.

Use good alcohol. Don’t use a crappy blender. And many would argue you should never use fresh fruit juice in a frozen marg. Rather, it’s suggested that you use a frozen fruit concentrate (preferably made of all-natural juice, with no sugar).

The eight recipes below don’t all adhere to that rule, but to each his own. Take your pick and find your best frozen margarita.

Kristen Aiken
Senior Editor of Food & Style, HuffPost
