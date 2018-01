While everyone on the East Coast was dealing with the crazy winter storm this week, Niagara Falls was making a transformation of its own.

GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images Ice coats the rocks and observation deck at the base of Horseshoe falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

To a literal frozen wonderland.

The temperatures brought by the “bomb cyclone” this week were cold enough to freeze running water, and the falls that straddle both the United States and Canada were no exception.