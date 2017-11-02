FTM Veteran Speaks About America

When #45 got elected, I had a total meltdown and knew transgender people would be in trouble. I can’t even say his name, I’m so incensed that he got elected and has a consistent sneer on his face. He has not rolled-back anything, but he has opened the door for bigoted people to act-out and fight against transgender people using the bathroom of their chosen gender (with old Jim Crow laws of fear), obtaining employment rights, and discrimination in healthcare. He has completely halted progress, when transgender organizations (like the National Center for Transgender Equality) were starting to make things happen in our favor. I told a friend of mine that if he rolled-back my ability to get HRT from the VA, I don’t think I could live looking like a female again. I talk about it in my VA transgender group, with my therapist, with my psychiatrist, and had to increase the dosage of my anti-anxiety medication. Most of 2016, I looked forward to the military board approving gender confirmation surgery for veterans. When they took it off the table, I was devastated. We (transgender veterans) talked about their reasons for doing so, for months online; we knew it was complete nonsense, and whenever the VA decides not to do something, they blame costs. Not once has anybody consulted transgender veterans about anything, so they manufacture biased numbers to justify what they do … without talking with any of us. The VA is my only healthcare provider, I am retired on a fixed-income, and I can’t afford surgeries. Transgender veterans felt like we were duped; the military board used the same excuse to deny us, as #45 is trying to do to active-duty soldiers. Active-duty transgender soldiers get their surgeries, but veterans got left out in the cold. This happened without #45 passing anything into law. Businesses, and the government, are taking it upon themselves to act upon things coming out of his mouth (or Tweets), and it’s very frustrating to experience this, while not being able to do anything about it.

What is happening has caused me to become angry, depressed sometimes, anxious other times, afraid, and I probably spend too much time in transgender veteran groups talking about how scared we are that #45 will come after veterans next … if he pushes through the transgender active-duty ban. I was having an awesome transition as female-to-male, and my spirits took a huge plummet after #45 got elected and started telling people what he would do. He lied to many people, to get them to vote for him, and that has caused me to have trust-issues, the likes of which I’ve never experienced before. I don’t trust anybody in this government. I feel like the wind has been taken out of my sails, and am fighting very hard to maintain my mood-swings. Yes, I’m on the emotional roller-coaster ride of my life, and although I’m not a hateful man, I hate #45 and his entire administration. Hate is not a good thing to have inside, but how can I love such an evil man & administration who is getting Americans to fight against us even more?

I feel like #45 does not represent my president or American values of diversity. Many times, that I post things about him, I use the hashtag #NotMyPresident. I never thought I’d see the day that I was ashamed and embarrassed to be an American; especially as a veteran of the armed forces! As a Black Transgender American, I feel like I would not join the military today to protect the freedoms of so many people who hate us, kill us, harass us, bully us, and strip away employment rights & our dignity. I’ve struggled to find one iota of patriotism, and after being a Democrat since I was 18 (I’m 60 now), I changed my political party to Independent. This isn’t Democracy … this country is run like a Republic and Fascism at its worst. He has put person after person into the Administration from Hell, and it truly feels like I’m living in hell, not in America. Even if Americans manage to impeach him, his vice-president will surely continue the path of hate & bigotry around the nation. Every chance #45 gets to violate the Constitution of the United States of America, he shoots off his mouth, and governments around the country follow-suit without being given a green light. They just know they can push us around, when we don’t have rights to fight back. What a horrible trap we feel like we’re in, and the LGB is not fighting for the T, like we did for them when they got their rights in America. Because they can hide their sexuality, it’s like they think they are immune from what is going on in this country, but #45 won’t stop with transgender people and we know it! His mission is to divide-and-conquer, and he is accomplishing that by dividing many kinds of Americans. We are the laughing-stock of the world, and #45 doesn’t care about his foolishness reflecting around the world.