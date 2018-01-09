Full Stack Growth Marketer, Udit Goenka Is All Set To Monetize Your Startup Company

Udit Goenka has always been passionate about computers. And, when he was 10-years-old, he got his first computer. While he was just 16, he stepped into the world of the Internet. At 16, he couldn’t plan it but knew that he wants to do something with computers involved. He has been creative, since the very start. His love for designs and creativity is from his mother. She likes to write poems, and that made him think about things differently.

Money Is Not What He Wants

His friends suggested him to be a freelancer. So, in 2006, he got the fastest connection in India. It was 512 Kbps with a download speed of 64 Kbps. Consequently, the internet was a big challenge, so was the learning curve. He used to spend hours on YouTube to learn Photoshop. He borrowed some money from his dad and got the license of Photoshop.

Full Stack Growth Marketer, Udit Goenka

As Internet speed was a big challenge, he would leave browser tabs open for the videos to buffer. And then spend time watching and learning from those videos. This effort improved his Digital Design Skills.

After, about 100+ variations, 500+ modifications and a month of crazy hard work, his first client finalized the logo and paid his fee.

It Was Just The Beginning

After his first payment, he got his passion ignited. He says that “The fact that someone is going to identify his brand with my designs. That feeling for me is priceless, and will always remain so.”

And, then he was unstoppable. He had many hurdles and challenges, but he never stopped. He kept on learning and understanding things. He always wanted to form his own company and that’s when one of his clients gave him the option. His work speaks of his talent, so his client Oscar Hernandez became his business partner.

He still remembers how it all started. He quotes that, “One of the biggest issues back in those days was the lack of good hosting infrastructure. After several months of research, I found that a lot of entrepreneurs are looking for a hosting company with good support and service.”

The Initiation Of Power Up Hosting, Inc.

Collectively, he and his partner started Power Up Hosting, Inc. At that time, he was only 20-years-old. His idea was to help companies and be their backend infrastructure. In no time they became registered member of ARIN organization, where they were recognized as an ISP. His success soon reached other parts of the world. And that got him featured in Magazines like - Forbes and Inc. He is also a contributor at Huffington Post.

When He Started SaaS

He also started his first SaaS with his partner. Udit says that “It was a hosting platform to run Minecraft. However, because of the lack of team selection and delayed in development, that project failed miserably. And we ended up losing thousands of dollars in development and marketing.”

This loss did not dampen his spirit or focus. He knew it was a failure, but he had to be the one to pick-up the pieces. So, he started focusing heavily on the SEO for the company to drive natural traffic.

And that’s when he got to meet some top industry experts in the SEO business. This led him straight to the Private Blog Networks, which led to more openings.

Goenka quotes that,” I and my partner started making thousands of high-quality blogs with the intention to put banners and drive traffic. This led to management issues and hence we came up with GoPBN. It is now a registered company in India as GoPBN Private Limited.”

What Is GoPBN?

It is one-of-the-most robust and unique Private Blog Network Hosting Company. It helps a company to reduce their management cost. They deploy thousands of sites in any corner of the world within a matter of few seconds.

“This led to more opportunities, so I started working with many global brands to help them with the marketing efforts”, says Goenka.

He was again able to identify a problem with all his experience. That was limited number of Growth Hacking software’s and their availability. Most of them were too expensive for small or mid-size companies.

So, he started working on Tools like FlameDomain, which helps people manage all their domain needs under one roof. His next aim was FunnelBake, which is the ultimate 100% email outreaching solution. This tool is able to help small and mid-size companies to scale-up with the help of internet.

The Opening Of Growth Con

All of this success and he launched his first Marketing Event Company, Growth Con. The first workshop took place in Bangalore and was a massive success in 2017.

Goenka says that “The goal was again to provide high-quality information and educate the users on the cutting edge growth hacking methods to help them grow their business.”

“My thirst for helping other entrepreneurs doesn’t stop here. I plan to build more marketing tools for small and mid-size businesses and help them reduce their cost”, quotes Udit.

When Love Knocks!

If you thought Udit had no time for love or just has time thinking new things, you are wrong! The guy found his love and life partner during the struggling hours. Her name is Megha Verma, and she supports him through thick-and-thin. She plays a pivotal role in his life and business. “She is my strength, and my go-to help whenever I feel down,” states Udit.

Udit And Oscar Have More Plans

Like we said above, Power Up Hosting, Inc. was formed by two young entrepreneurs Udit Goenka and Oscar Hernandez. Both had a similar goal - to help people reduce their hosting bills and get better services.

They know that many Digital Marketing companies are doing nothing. Most of them are just extorting money under the name of marketing delivering absolutely nothing.

He also adds that “We found that other entrepreneurs are going through the same management issue. Hence, we launched our unique hosting platform GoPBN. This helps hundreds of SEOs today to build a better Private Blog Network. As it also helps them to ease the efforts with SEO.”

Their Next Ventures Are Ready

These brilliant guys are coming up next with affordable marketing SaaS products. He also has Product Hunt in his company. This helps many entrepreneurs to launch unique ideas. If you think you are innovative, then you can also contact Udit and see how he can help you develop it better.

What Did You Learn?

As of now, GoPBN Private Limited has generated $230,000 in Seed Capital in April 2017 from a private investor. In a short period of 18 months, Udit and Oscar have given back a lot to the community. Their ideas and tools are helping thousands of other marketers and entrepreneurs. Their Facebook Group has over 3100 highly active and engaging members.

“As a brand, we are focused towards building high-quality marketing SaaS products that can help reduce the cost of every solopreneurs. We want to help small and mid-size companies with accessible tools that will help them grow in their niche,” quotes Goenka.