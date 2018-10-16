WEIRD NEWS
10/16/2018 12:10 pm ET

Police Dash Cam Video Shows Giant Spider Poised To Attack Traffic Cop

Everything really is bigger in Texas!
headshot
By David Moye

Police dash cams aim to provide an unfiltered recording of law officers in action. But as so often happens, reality can get distorted. 

In Fulshear, Texas, an unidentified officer was engaged in a recent traffic stop when he appears to be stalked by a giant spider.

Don’t worry, the spider isn’t the monster it appears to be in the video. It was caught in the act of crawling along the policeman’s windshield and only appears to be gigantic thanks to the difference in perspective.

The Fulshear Police Department posted the video on its Facebook page on Monday, noting that the sight of the supersized spider gave the clerk reviewing the video quite the “Halloween scare.” 

Fulshear Police Dept. via Geobeats
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Ultimate Optical Illusions
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Society And Culture Crime And Justice Spiders Fulshear, Texas Cultural Depictions Of Spiders
Police Dash Cam Video Shows Giant Spider Poised To Attack Traffic Cop
CONVERSATIONS