24 Oversized Pool Floats That Prove Bigger Is, Actually, Better

Is it just us, or does literally everyone now have an oversized flamingo pool float ripe for photo sessions?

It’s no longer enough to have a picture-worthy beach towel. Your boring ol’ inner tubes and basic foam pool noodles won’t make your Insta fam jealous. If your pool float can’t eat other pool floats for breakfast, none of us is interested.

If you were feeling a hint of FOMO last year, don’t sweat it. We’ve found some of the cutest pool floats that you’ll definitely want this summer. Just remember to pack the air pump.

Below, 24 oversized floats that’ll steal the show at your next pool party: