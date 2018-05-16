HUFFPOST FINDS
05/16/2018 04:42 pm ET

24 Oversized Pool Floats That Prove Bigger Is, Actually, Better

Guaranteed to make your Insta fam jealous 🦄
By Brittany Nims

Is it just us, or does literally everyone now have an oversized flamingo pool float ripe for photo sessions?

It’s no longer enough to have a picture-worthy beach towel. Your boring ol’ inner tubes and basic foam pool noodles won’t make your Insta fam jealous. If your pool float can’t eat other pool floats for breakfast, none of us is interested.

If you were feeling a hint of FOMO last year, don’t sweat it. We’ve found some of the cutest pool floats that you’ll definitely want this summer. Just remember to pack the air pump.

Below, 24 oversized floats that’ll steal the show at your next pool party:

  • 1 Mega Flamingo Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Intex-Mega-Flamingo-Floating-Island-Swimming-Pool-Float/866b60e48dc84c28b49fe14267
    Jet
    Get it on Jet, $21. 
  • 2 Monstera Leaf Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/leaf-pool-float" target="_blank">Urban Outfitters</a>, $54.&nbsp;
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $54. 
  • 3 Giant Swan Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Swimline-Giant-Swan-Pool-Float-One-Size/d395dabab805444984dc689340c990f5" target="
    Jet
    Get it on Jet, $30. 
  • 4 Pineapple Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/pool-floats/products/pineapple-float" target="_blank">Ban.do</a>, $45.&n
    Bando
    Get it on Ban.do, $45. 
  • 5 Rosé Bottle Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/rose-bottle-pool-float" target="_blank">Urban Outfitters</a>, $28.&nb
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $28. 
  • 6 Be Nice Giant Inner Tube
    Get it on <a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/pool-floats/products/float-on-giant-innertube-be-nice" target="_blank">B
    Bando
    Get it on Ban.do, $24. 
  • 7 Everything Bagel Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Swimline-Everything-Bagel-Pool-Float/5dd9538bd7a148c7bbe827994acd7013" target="_bl
    Jet
    Get it on Jet, $14. 
  • 8 Giant Cactus Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/giant-cactus-pool-float?category=pool-floats&amp;color=030" target="_
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $34. 
  • 9 Giant Watermelon Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Intex-Watermelon-Floating-Island-Swimming-Pool-Float/aeacb4bdfb574f91814bc17fb1e36
    Jet
    Get it on Jet, $21. 
  • 10 Weed Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/weed-pool-float?category=pool-floats&amp;color=030" target="_blank">U
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $50. 
  • 11 Big Mouth Bling Ring Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="http://us.asos.com/big-mouth/big-mouth-hen-party-bling-ring-pool-float-inflatable/prd/9182462" target="_bl
    ASOS
    Get it on Asos, $40. 
  • 12 Avocado Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/green-avocado-pool-float?category=pool-floats&amp;color=030" target="
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $20. 
  • 13 FUNBOY Llama Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/funboy-for-uo-llama-pool-float?category=pool-floats&amp;color=080" ta
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $70. 
  • 14 YOLO Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Swimline-Yolo-Pool-Float/5fc17d2496c7465286b8522a1d1e0018" target="_blank">Jet</a>
    Jet
    Get it on Jet, $9. 
  • 15 Giant Light-Up LED Swan Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/flt-giant-led-swan-14" target="_blank">Urban Outfitters</a>, $99.&nbs
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $99. 
  • 16 Lilac Donut Inner Tube Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/lilac-donut-inner-tube-pool-float?category=pool-floats&amp;color=055"
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $20. 
  • 17 Pineapple Mat Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/Intex-Pineapple-Mat-Pool-Float/6b6f9bf827f746898a7721d16af71b1f" target="_blank">J
    Jet
    Get it on Jet, $17. 
  • 18 Beach, Please! Heart Inner Tube
    Get it on <a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/pool-floats/products/beach-please-heart-innertube-translucent-neon-pink"
    Bando
    Get it on Ban.do, $24. 
  • 19 Ice Cream Cone Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/flt-uo-ice-cream-612?category=pool-floats&amp;color=066" target="_bla
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $20. 
  • 20 Rainbow Unicorn Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/pool-floats/products/rainbow-unicorn-float" target="_blank">Ban.do</a>,
    Bando
    Get it on Ban.do, $75. 
  • 21 Watermelon Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/pool-floats/products/watermelon-float" target="_blank">Ban.do</a>, $45.&
    Bando
    Get it on Ban.do, $45. 
  • 22 Giant Inflatable Big Smile
    Get it on <a href="https://www.bando.com/collections/pool-floats/products/float-on-giant-inflatable-big-smile" target="_blank
    Bando
    Get it on Ban.do, $70. 
  • 23 3-Person Giant Pretzel Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://jet.com/product/60-Water-Sports-Inflatable-Swimming-Pool-3-Person-Giant-Pretzel-Float/55ddff6a03e0
    Jet
    Get it on Jet, $22. 
  • 24 Pineapple Pool Float
    Get it on <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/yellow-pineapple-pool-float?category=pool-floats&amp;color=072" targe
    Urban Outfitters
    Get it on Urban Outfitters, $20. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
